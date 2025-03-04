DLNR News Release- Film and TV Stars Ignite Social Media Furor with Turtle Touching, Mar. 3, 2025

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

FILM AND TV STARS IGNITE SOCIAL MEDIA FUROR WITH TURTLE TOUCHING

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

March 3, 2025

(HONOLULU) – Two actresses and their father/manager contacted the DLNR this afternoon, to apologize for creating a social media outburst by posting one of the women touching a sea turtle, while the other videotaped.

The Instagram post by actress China McClain was taken down as of midday, after garnering tens of thousands of likes and more than, 2,000 comments, many of which pleaded for the video to be taken down and for them to apologize for potential cultural insensitivity. That included Governor Josh Green, M.D.

China McClain told the DLNR, “I was not fully aware of the situation until today, and I certainly wasn’t aware of the laws. The video was from two years ago when we visited Hawai‘i and I came across it in my phone and decided to post it.” McClain has more than seven million followers on Instagram.

China and Sierra McClain both say they are sorry, as they didn’t understand the impact the video had. “It’s the people I don’t want to hurt. I understand respecting culture, and I understand the pain that comes with not having your culture respected. Those are never lines that we cross intentionally, so that part of this situation is hurting us right now. I adore these beautiful turtles, and the people of Hawai‘i. We’re very sorry,” China said. “We have an immense amount of respect for the residents of Hawai’i and their intent to safeguard their land & their wildlife, and we plan to take the necessary precautions in the future when traveling,” Sierra said.

State and federal agencies charged with protecting marine species like Hawaiian sea turtles became aware of the post on Monday. The DLNR made multiple phone calls and sent e-mails to the McClain sisters, their managers, publicists, record labels and production companies to ask that the post be taken down.

Michael McClain, the sister’s father and manager said, “We want people to know that China was not aware of the laws, and we appreciate that people and the agencies reached out.” “All our family loves and respects Hawai‘i and we apologize for inadvertently causing this pain,” he added.

Touching turtles is not necessarily breaking the law, unless law enforcement agencies determine that the actions are a “take.” For example, if a person’s actions in some way harm a turtle or alter a turtle’s behaviors, there are a variety of state and/or federal laws that a person could be charged with.

The DLNR said, “On its face their activity may not have been a violation of state or federal rules that protect endangered or threatened species like turtles, but it certainly ignored wildlife viewing guidelines developed by NOAA, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS), and the DLNR.”

Keep at least 10 feet away from sea turtles

Avoid touching, chasing, feeding, or interfering with adults and hatchlings

Avoid blocking their access to or from the ocean

As this was not directly witnessed or reported by someone, it is difficult for state or federal conservation law enforcement agencies to establish intent.

For many years, the agencies have conducted extensive outreach on Hawai‘i wildlife viewing protocols.

Brian Neilson, DLNR Division of Aquatic Resources Administrator said, “Although we understand it was probably not intentional, this is not a pono way to interact with Hawaiian wildlife. We encourage the sharing of positive behaviors on social media to inspire others to appreciate and protect our beautiful surroundings.”

