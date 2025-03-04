California seizes $534 million in illegal cannabis in 2024

The top 10 counties for enforcement activity in 2024 (according to the value of cannabis seized in 2024) were:

Los Angeles : $103,682,619

Alameda : $100,574,941

Mendocino : $52,524,945

Shasta : $26,375,085

Kern : $10,980,530

San Bernardino : $35,718,089

Nevada : $28,897,700

Orange : $24,475,013

Stanislaus : $22,591,500

Contra Costa : $17,030,343

In 2024, enforcement teams served 425 search warrants across the state, focusing on three types of illegal operations:

Indoor Cultivation

155 warrants served

$268,897,76 1 worth of unlicensed cannabis seized

162,887 pounds of cannabis confiscated

288,904 unlicensed cannabis plants eradicated

61 firearms seized

28 arrests

Outdoor Cultivation

143 warrants served

$198,305,250 worth of unlicensed cannabis seized

122,673 pounds of cannabis confiscated

190,812 unlicensed cannabis plants eradicated

30 firearms seized

57 arrests

Retail

87 warrants served

$17,289,441.50 worth of unlicensed cannabis seized

8,821 pounds of cannabis confiscated

1,275 unlicensed cannabis plants eradicated

22 firearms seized

28 arrests

California’s regulated cannabis market is the largest in the world, fostering environmental stewardship, compliance-tested products, and fair labor practices, while driving economic growth and funding vital programs in education, public health, and environmental protection. The Department recently released a market outlook report that shows prices are stable, industry value is up, and the licensed market is growing.

“These enforcement efforts highlight California’s continued focus on maintaining the integrity of the legal market, supporting licensed operators, and protecting consumers and communities from the harms associated with unregulated cannabis activities,” said Department of Cannabis Control Director Nicole Elliott.

A unified strategy across California

Since 2019, officials have seized and destroyed nearly 800 tons, or about 1.6 million pounds, of illegal cannabis worth an estimated retail value of $2.8 billion through over 1,400 operations. The Department of Cannabis Control has also eradicated nearly 2.8 million plants, seized 632 firearms, and arrested 733 individuals.

The cannabis task force was established in 2022 by Governor Newsom to enhance collaboration and enforcement coordination between state, local, and federal partners. Partners on the task force include the Department of Cannabis Control, the Department of Pesticide Regulation, the Department of Toxic Substances Control, and the Department of Fish and Wildlife, among others.

Addressing community safety and products that target children

As a result of enforcement actions,105 locations were red tagged for code violations, including improper electrical wiring, mold, and illegal chemical use. Additionally, operation “Grab Bag” seized over 2.2 million pieces of illegal cannabis packaging in Los Angeles’s Toy District, designed to target children, along with counterfeit labels bearing forged California state seals.

Protecting California’s consumers

In September, Governor Newsom announced emergency hemp regulations in response to increasing health incidents related to intoxicating hemp food and beverage products, which state regulators found sold across the state. The new regulations ban any detectable quantity of THC from consumable hemp products to protect youth and mitigate the risk of adverse health effects. The emergency regulations better align the sale of hemp products with restrictions currently seen in the California legal cannabis market by limiting serving and package size and establishing a minimum age of 21 to legally purchase industrial hemp food, beverage and dietary products.

In October, Governor Newsom issued a statement following the Los Angeles County Superior Court’s recent decision to reject the industry’s attempt to block enforcement of the regulations.

Since the emergency hemp regulations were put in place, agents from California’s Alcoholic Beverage Control have visited 9,251 locations and seized 7,007 hemp products from 141 violators.

To learn more about the legal California cannabis market, state licenses, and laws, visit cannabis.ca.gov.