BioAge Labs, Inc. Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Pending: Contact Levi & Korsinsky Before March 10, 2025 to Discuss Your Rights – BIOA

NEW YORK, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in BioAge Labs, Inc. ("BioAge" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BIOA) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of BioAge investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud. This lawsuit is on behalf of all shareholders that purchased stock pursuant and/or traceable to BioAge’s registration statement for the initial public offering held on or about September 26, 2024. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

https://zlk.com/pslra-1/bioage-labs-inc-lawsuit-submission-form?prid=133539&wire=3

BIOA investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: According to the complaint, on December 6, 2024, BioAge announced that it would discontinue the ongoing STRIDES Phase 2 trial for azelaprag, its lead product candidate, citing safety concerns over elevated liver transaminase levels in participants. This came as a surprise because, at the time of its IPO less than three months earlier, BioAge highlighted azelaprag's potential in patients undergoing obesity therapy with incretin drugs. Following this news, BioAge’s stock price declined from $20.09 per share on December 6, 2024 to $4.65 per share on December 7, 2024.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in BioAge during the relevant time frame, you have until March 10, 2025 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, the team at Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. Our firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services’ Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 17th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.