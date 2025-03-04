How can cowboys protect themselves from environmental allergens during rodeo season?

It’s rodeo season here in Houston, and we are all looking forward to the food, the fashion and seeing livestock and cowboys and cowgirls compete in various events. With dust, dirt and strong odors in the performance arena, how can these western-boot and cowboy-hat wearing athletes, future ranchers and spectators protect themselves from environmental allergens? A Baylor College of Medicine allergist explains.

In addition to dust, rodeo participants and attendees are exposed to common allergens like mold, pollen, hay and animal dander. To some, smoke exposure in the arena can even trigger nasal, ocular or respiratory symptoms. To manage their environmental allergies, Dr. Sara Anvari, associate professor of pediatrics – allergy and immunology, suggests using over-the-counter, non-drowsy antihistamines, such as cetirizine, fexofenadine or loratadine.

“I recommend taking these antihistamines before going to the events where the allergen exposure will occur. If symptoms are not well controlled with antihistamines alone, they should consider using corticosteroid nasal sprays,” she said.

Anvari adds that regular exposure to the aforementioned allergens can lead to chronic allergy symptoms and, over time, can increase the risk of developing asthma or worsen existing asthma.

Cowboys can consider allergy shots, but this is more of a long-term solution for those who face consistent allergen exposure. It may be a good idea to visit an allergist to see if this is the best option based on their specific symptoms, medical history and lifestyle needs.

“Allergy shots work by gradually desensitizing the immune system to specific allergens over time. Unfortunately, they are not a cure,” Anvari said. “Allergy shots can help reduce the need for antihistamines, nasal sprays or inhalers, providing a more sustainable and effective solution for symptom management.”

Other than medication, cowboys and want-to-be cowboys sensitive to environmental allergens can wear a bandana over their nose and mouth to help reduce their exposure. If they are still experiencing allergy symptoms, Anvari also recommends they wash their face and hands to remove dust, pollen or dander after an event.

Before taking center stage, cowboys might have difficulty distinguishing if some of their symptoms (breathing difficulties, chest tightness, fatigue) are either allergy-related or the cause of stress. Anvari explains several ways to tell them apart.

Timing and triggers Allergic reaction: symptoms happen in response to a trigger (allergens) Stress: tied to a psychological or emotional trigger and can happen unexpectedly (competition, pressure, anxiety)

Symptom pattern Asthma: symptoms include wheezing, coughing, shortness of breath or chest tightness Stress: symptoms involve rapid breathing, racing heart or muscle tension

Duration and relief Asthma: symptoms may last longer, but can be alleviated with an inhaler or medication Stress: symptoms will often go away once the stressful situation is over, and the athlete can calm down



For anyone unsure about what they are experiencing, consult a physician who helps with respiratory diagnoses.

