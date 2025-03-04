UPDATE: Public Engagement Session in Fayetteville on the Development of the Federal Climate Pollution Reduction Grant’s Comprehensive Climate Action Plan Relocated

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality State Energy Office’s upcoming public engagement session in Fayetteville will now be held at the Cumberland County East Regional Public Library. This session is part of a series of public engagement opportunities to provide information and gather feedback on the Department’s initiative to reduce greenhouse gas emissions as part of the CPRG Comprehensive Climate Action Plan (CCAP).

Public Engagement Session #3: In-Person Meeting in Fayetteville

Purpose: Provide input on existing community climate strategies. Discuss new initiatives strategies, projects, or project ideas related to greenhouse gas reduction developed since the PCAP.

When: 5:00 p.m., Thursday, March 6, 2025

Where: Cumberland County East Regional Public Library, 4809 Clinton Rd, Fayetteville, NC 28312

Information about other engagement sessions can be found here. Register for the sessions using this form.

As a part of the federal Inflation Reduction Act, the Climate Pollution Reduction Grant program provides states, local governments, territories and tribes with funds to develop and implement plans to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and other harmful air pollutants. The North Carolina CPRG planning project is an interagency effort with the Department of Transportation, Department of Commerce, Department of Natural and Cultural Resources and DEQ serving as lead.

North Carolina was awarded $3 million from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for the planning phase of the CPRG. As part of the program requirements, North Carolina developed and submitted a Priority Climate Action Plan (PCAP) in 2024. North Carolina is now developing a Comprehensive Climate Action Plan (CCAP), which is due to the EPA in 2025. The PCAP identified North Carolina’s highest priority greenhouse gas reduction measures and determined the methods for ensuring equitable implementation of these measures for the benefit of all North Carolinians. The CCAP will build upon the PCAP and will update and expand upon North Carolina’s existing climate strategies, ensuring that these policies align with the latest available science, modeling and best practices.

DEQ is conducting public engagement and accepting input on how to include any existing community climate strategies or ideas that can further reduce greenhouse gas emissions and can be reflected in the existing measures prioritized in the PCAP. The measures identified in the PCAP will be used as a foundation for discussion. People are also invited to discuss new initiatives, strategies, projects or project ideas related to greenhouse gas reduction developed since the PCAP was published. Public feedback will help DEQ determine the program's direction, priorities, and future projects. North Carolina residents can participate in engagement sessions either virtually or in-person.

Members of the public may also send input via email to cprg@deq.nc.gov with “CPRG Comment” in the subject line, or via voicemail by calling (919) 707-8672.

To learn more about the CPRG program and view past public information sessions, visit the CPRG webpage.

Information on how DEQ developed the CPRG priority measures can be found here.