Copperloy Warns Buyers: Not All Yard Ramps Are Safe for Forklifts

A growing number of unsafe yard ramps are being advertised online, misleading buyers into purchasing equipment that cannot handle the weight of forklift loads.

Many buyers assume that the ramps listed as a "yard ramp" on Google will safely support forklifts, but that’s simply not the case.” — Dale Doherty

TWINSBURG, OH, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A growing number of unsuitable and unsafe yard ramps are being advertised online, misleading buyers into purchasing equipment that cannot handle the weight of forklift loads. Copperloy, a leading manufacturer of heavy-duty yard ramps and loading dock ramps, is stepping up to educate businesses on what makes a ramp truly lift truck or forklift safe.

“Many buyers assume that the ramps listed as a "yard ramp" on Google will safely support forklifts, but that’s simply not the case,” says Dale Doherty, Vice President of JH Industries, the parent company of Copperloy. “Substandard ramps with insufficient weight capacity and poor structural integrity are a major safety hazard. Our goal is to ensure businesses understand the key features that make a forklift ramp safe and reliable for loading and unloading from ground to semi-trucks.”

The real issue is buyer education. Copperloy has ramps operating in the field for over 30 years and many businesses own just one or two. When a company needs to replace its yard ramp, it is such an infrequent purchase that buyers don't have the experience to understand the options listed online.

What Makes a Yard Ramp Suitable for Forklifts?

A quality forklift yard ramp must meet strict engineering and safety standards to handle the high-capacity loads up to 35,000 lbs. Copperloy designs its ramps with several critical features to prevent accidents and improve efficiency:

• Heavy-Duty Load Capacity – Forklift-rated ramps must be engineered for significant weight loads, ensuring they don’t bend, warp, or fail under pressure. Copperloy’s ramps are built with reinforced steel and tested for extreme conditions.

• 8-Foot Level Off – This feature provides forklifts with a smooth transition onto trucks, reducing the risk of sudden drops or instability.

• 7-Inch Safety Curbs – These reinforced curbs help prevent forklifts from veering off the sides, a common issue with ramps lacking proper edge protection.

• 15-Inch Lip with Safety Chains – Prevents ramp displacement by securing it to the loading area, ensuring a stable connection.

• High-Strength Deck Grating – Provides superior traction in all weather conditions, preventing skidding and improving forklift maneuverability.

Avoiding the Pitfalls of Cheap, Unsafe Ramps

Many budget ramps flooding the market fail to meet these essential criteria. Ramps that lack adequate weight ratings, durable grating, or proper lip security can lead to catastrophic accidents, damaging equipment and putting workers at serious risk.

“When investing in a yard ramp, businesses need to look beyond the price tag and consider long-term safety and performance,” says Andy Pohlmeyer, National Sales Manager at Copperloy. “The right ramp isn’t just about moving goods—it’s about protecting your workers and your operations.”

Copperloy: Setting the Standard in Yard Ramp Safety

For over 70 years, Copperloy has been manufacturing American-made loading dock ramp equipment designed for durability and safety. From mobile yard ramps to dock boards, their solutions help businesses improve loading efficiency while maintaining the highest safety standards.

For more information, contact Andy Pohlmeyer, National Sales Manager, at (800) 321-4968 ext. 221 or via email at apohlmeyer@copperloy.com.

