Micah Raskin on How DentalLeads.com Helps Dentists Reach More Patients

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Micah Raskin , President of List Service Direct Inc. and Owner of DentalLeads.com , generates more than 30 million dental leads annually in the United States. Creating and developing DentalLeads.com Micah’s platform helps deliver these leads to hundreds of dentists nationwide, helping to grow their practice continually. The service uses a subscription-based model where dental practices subscribe to and receive a set number of targeted leads consisting of new patients actively seeking a dentist each month based on the plan the dentist selects. The leads are people actively seeking dental services in the dental offices’ areas.Receive Qualified Leads Interested in Finding a Family DentistDentalLeads.com’s plans are designed to address each growth stage of any dental practice, with three different options. Depending on their chosen plan, dental offices can receive 100, 200, or 350 qualified leads monthly. There are no long-term contracts and they can cancel anytime, so dentists can adjust their plan as their practice grows.Owned by Micah Raskin, DentalLeads.com employs various methods for lead collection, including collecting information from individuals searching the internet and completing forms on health, dental, or insurance-related websites, indicating an interest in dental services. It’s the perfect timing for dental practices to acquire curated leads, increasing the likelihood of converting high-intent individuals into patients. Dentists can get four to five new patients a month at a minimum.Using location-based targeting, dentists provide their practice’s location (ZIP code) to ensure that the leads they receive are near the office. Dental practices receive the leads in an organized format, in an Excel spreadsheet, and in PDF format for printing labels. Once you have chosen your plan, with one click of the mouse, you may also select a 4-color glossy postcard, and we will automatically print and send your postcards out the next day. Making the process much easier and streamlined for you.The qualified lead contact information enables dental offices to effectively use direct marketing and regular communication efforts, including mailing promotional materials (postcards, brochures), welcome letters and newsletter updates (tips for dental hygiene, info about the office’s team, advanced technology used in the practice, etc.), to fill a dentist’s appointment calendar.

