Claremont Graduate University Leads Higher Education into AI-Driven Future with Groundbreaking Centennial Campaign

CGU Explores the Future of AI in Higher Education with Innovative Centennial Campaign

Claremont, California, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Claremont Graduate University (CGU), renowned for a century of innovation and forward-thinking educational programs, proudly announces a first-of-its-kind achievement in higher education marketing: the creation and release of a commercial directed by artificial intelligence (AI).

This groundbreaking initiative was executed through a dynamic collaboration between CGU, content creator Zillion Creative, and Grammy-nominated, Clio Award-winning director Grady Hall. At the heart of this project was ChadGPT (an acronym for “Creative Hybrid AI Director), an interactive AI Director custom-trained on Hall’s wide-ranging work, creative process, and post-production approaches. ChadGPT spearheaded the full creative process—including concept development, scriptwriting, shoot planning, editing, and post-production—working with human creatives and producers to complete a broadcast-quality centennial campaign for CGU using ethical, commercial-safe AI approaches.

CGU recognizes the growing impact of AI and is actively exploring its integration into select academic programs. While discussions on its ethical implications and applications continue among faculty, the university is committed to equipping future leaders, researchers, and creators with the knowledge and skills to navigate an evolving AI-powered landscape. This centennial commercial reflects CGU’s dedication to embracing technological advancements while fostering critical conversations around their use in education and beyond.

“The core priority is always emotion and storytelling over tools and techniques,” said Grady Hall. “Our collaboration with CGU demonstrates the potential of thoughtfully combining the best of AI tools, human experience, and human creativity into a ‘hybrid intelligence’ approach. It’s not about replacing people – it’s about empowering people to do better creative work, faster and more consistently. There’s staggering potential in this pairing and higher education institutions like CGU are uniquely positioned to lead the innovation.”

The commercial sets a precedent in higher education by showcasing how universities can not only teach about AI, but also actively utilize it to communicate, educate, and inspire.

"Our work at CGU consistently explores the frontiers of technology and its implications for society," said Itamar Shabtai, Director of the Center for Information Systems and Technology (CISAT) at Claremont Graduate University. "This centennial project exemplifies CGU’s commitment to embracing innovation and integrating AI across our curriculum and institutional practices."

The centennial campaign can be viewed online at https://100.cgu.edu/

The video can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=su9ZvgvTnp0

To learn more about the creative direction and team behind this project, visit: https://zillioncreative.com/

About Claremont Graduate University:

Founded in 1925, Claremont Graduate University is a leader in graduate education and research, dedicated to preparing students to be globally engaged citizens. CGU’s diverse range of programs emphasize transdisciplinary approaches, critical thinking, and impactful innovation.

Media Contact:

Starr Hall

805-450-4911

prstarrhall@gmail.com

