AWS Awards Carahsoft Rising Star Distributor Partner of the Year for 2024

Carahsoft is Recognized for Exceptional Support of AWS Customer Innovation

RESTON, Va., March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced it is a recipient of a 2024 Geo and Global AWS Partner Award. Carahsoft has been named Rising Star Distributor Partner of the Year, recognizing its significant growth and success in activating AWS partner businesses despite being in the early stages of its AWS Distributor journey.

Announced during the Partner Awards Gala at AWS re:Invent 2024, the Geo and Global AWS Partner Awards honor a wide range of AWS Partners whose business models continue to evolve and thrive while supporting customers on AWS. Carahsoft has served as a distributor in the AWS Public Sector Distributor Program since 2018, promoting AWS’ multicloud solutions and combined sales and marketing efforts. The company has driven significant year-over-year revenue growth for AWS.

“We are honored to be named the Rising Star Distributor Partner of the Year for 2024,” said Sehar Wahla, Director of AWS Partner Business Development at Carahsoft. “Carahsoft and its reseller partners are dedicated to providing the utmost support to our customers, and this award is a reflection of that commitment. We look forward to continuing to grow our relationship with AWS to better serve Public Sector customers.”

Geo and Global AWS Partner Award submissions were reviewed by a third-party, Canalys, and selected with special emphasis placed on customer success use cases. There were several data-driven award categories, which were evaluated by a unique set of metrics that helped measure AWS Partners’ performance over the past year. Canalys audited the datasets used to ensure that all measurements and calculations were objective and accurate. Finalists represented the top three ranked AWS Partners across each category.

The AWS Partner Network (APN) is a global program focused on helping partners innovate, accelerate their journey to the cloud and take full advantage of the breadth and depth of AWS.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for MultiCloud, Cybersecurity, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

PR@carahsoft.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.