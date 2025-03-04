Ben Brydges, EVP dormakaba North America, Joins the Safetrust Board of Directors

FREMONT, Calif., March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safetrust , a leader in secure identity solutions, announced that Ben Brydges, Executive Vice President – dormakaba North America , has joined its Board of Directors. Brydges joins as the Preferred Director following dormakaba’s recent strategic investment in the company.

Brydges's deep expertise in security, access control, and business strategy strengthens Safetrust’s commitment to innovation and strategic partnerships. As the dormakaba Designee, he will play a key role in shaping the company’s next growth phase.

“Safetrust is transforming how people, things, and resources interact, solving today’s security challenges while preparing for the digital future,” said Jason Hart, CEO of Safetrust. “Ben’s leadership, combined with dormakaba’s expertise in smart, sustainable access solutions, reinforces our shared vision for a more secure and connected world. We are excited to have him on our board as we continue driving innovation and operational efficiency for our customers.”

“Together with Safetrust, we are augmenting each other’s strengths to advance innovation in access technology, enhance security, and create meaningful growth,” Brydges said. “I look forward to contributing to the board to strengthen our strategic collaboration and help guide the business to its next growth tier.”

For more information about Safetrust and its leadership team, visit www.safetrust.com .

About Safetrust

Safetrust delivers scalable, post-quantum-ready security through a fully managed identity ecosystem. Trusted by the world’s largest organizations, Safetrust enables secure access to physical and logical systems, including doors, elevators, turnstiles, and computers. By leveraging existing infrastructure, Safetrust eliminates the need for costly hardware upgrades while enabling centralized device management and mobile credential adoption. Its neural sensor-enabled readers analyze behavior, detect anomalies, and provide real-time safety insights, enhancing security and operational efficiency.

About dormakaba

dormakaba is a leading global provider in the access solutions market. The company reimagines access by setting industry standards for smart systems and sustainable solutions across the lifecycle of a building. More than 15,000 employees worldwide provide their expertise together with distribution partners to a growing customer base in more than 130 countries. dormakaba supports its customers with a broad, innovative portfolio of integrated access products, solutions and services that easily fit into building ecosystems to create safe, secure and sustainable places where people can move around seamlessly.

Media Contact

Brooke Grigsby

VP Marketing and Investor Relations

bgrigsby@safetrust.com

+1 510 497 0799

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.