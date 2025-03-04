COFACE SA: Disclosure of trading in own shares (excluding the liquidity agreement) made on February 24, 2025 to February 28, 2025

Paris, 4 March 2025 – 17.45

Pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 on market abuse1

The main features of the 2024-2025 Share Buyback Program have been published on the Company’s website (http://www.coface.com/Investors/Disclosure-requirements, under “Own share transactions”) and are also described in the 2023 Universal Registration Document.

Trading session

of (Date) Number

of shares Weighted

average price Gross amount MIC Code Purpose

of buyback 24/02/2025 10,000 15.8885 € 158,885 € XPAR LTIP 25/02/2025 10,000 16.0764 € 160,764 € XPAR LTIP 26/02/2025 10,000 16.0722 € 160,722 € XPAR LTIP 27/02/2025 10,000 16.2278 € 162,278 € XPAR LTIP 28/02/2025 10,000 16.3557 € 163,557 € XPAR LTIP Total 24/02/2025 - 28/02/2025 50,000 16.1241 € 806,206 € LTIP

1 Also in pursuant to Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (and updates); Article L.225-209 and seq. of the French Commercial Code; Article L.221-3, Article L.241-1 and seq. of the General Regulation of the French Market Authority (AMF); AMF Recommendation DOC-2017-04 Guide for issuers on their own shares transactions and for stabilization measures.

