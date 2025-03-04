CBP Officers Seize $346K in Cocaine at Anzalduas International Bridge
ANZALDUAS, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers this weekend at Anzalduas International Bridge seized a significant load of cocaine valued at more than $346,000 in a single enforcement action.
“Our frontline CBP officers continue to remain agile and focused on CBP border security mission and that attention to detail contributed to this significant cocaine seizure,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry. “Seizures like these continue to illustrate CBP’s ongoing commitment to keeping our border communities safe.”
The seizure occurred on Friday, Mar. 1 at the Anzalduas International Bridge when a CBP officer referred a 2015 Chevy Traverse for secondary inspection. CBP officers conducted a secondary examination that included utilization of a nonintrusive inspection system and CBP canines. Upon closer further physical examination, CBP officers discovered 10 packages containing 25.92 pounds of alleged cocaine within the vehicle. The narcotics had an estimated street value of $346,167.
CBP seized the narcotics and vehicle. Homeland Security Investigations special agents initiated a criminal investigation.
