Finding for Recovery of $1,537 Repaid after Seized Cash Missing from Village of Ripley Police Department Evidence Locker

COLUMBUS — A finding for recovery of $1,537 was repaid under audit after cash seized by the Village of Ripley Police Department was missing from an evidence locker.

The issue was one of more than two dozen findings and management letter citations and deficiencies identified in an audit of the Brown County Village’s finances from Jan. 1, 2019, through Dec. 31, 2020.

The full report is available online at ohioauditor.gov/auditsearch/search.aspx.

The Ripley Police Department seized cash during arrests made in September 2018 and February 2019 totaling $1,151 and $386, respectively. The cash was added to the department’s evidence log and placed in an evidence locker.

An evidence technician discovered the seized cash was no longer in the evidence locker later in February 2019. The technician, who was responsible for the evidence, remitted the cash in 2020 and 2021.

