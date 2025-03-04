Spectrotel Elevates Sales Leadership with Appointment of Gabe Sette as Chief Revenue Officer and Michael Zedosky as Channel Chief

Strategic promotions reinforce Spectrotel’s commitment to accelerating growth and strengthening channel partnerships

NEPTUNE, N.J., March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spectrotel, Inc., a trusted provider of managed network services and comprehensive solutions, today announced the promotion of two key executives: Gabe Sette as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) and Michael Zedosky as Channel Chief, both effective February 2025. These appointments mark a significant step in Spectrotel’s strategic vision to drive revenue growth and enhance its channel partnerships.

Gabe Sette, Chief Revenue Officer





As Spectrotel’s newly appointed Chief Revenue Officer, Gabe Sette will lead the company’s enterprise sales and go-to-market strategy, overseeing nationwide sales operations. His leadership will focus on accelerating revenue growth through strategic account expansion and acquisition, while driving innovative sales initiatives that reinforce Spectrotel’s position as a market leader.

With over 25 years of experience in the telecom industry, Sette has a proven track record of building and scaling high-performance sales programs, earning multiple prestigious industry awards. His deep expertise spans account management, direct sales, and indirect channel strategies, making him a key driver of Spectrotel’s continued growth.

“I’m honored to take on this role at such a transformative time for Spectrotel,” said Sette. “With the strength of our sales team and the foundation we’ve built, we’re poised to scale new heights. I look forward to advancing our sales strategies, deepening our partnerships, and delivering even greater value to our customers.”

Michael Zedosky, Channel Chief





As Channel Chief, Michael Zedosky will continue to expand and strengthen Spectrotel’s channel ecosystem, a role that builds upon his successful tenure as Vice President of Channel Sales. Zedosky has been instrumental in scaling Spectrotel’s indirect channel program across the U.S. and Canada, driving strategic growth and spearheading the company’s Technology Solutions and Distribution (TSD) strategy.

With more than 20 years of experience in the telecom and technology sectors, Zedosky has established himself as a recognized leader in the channel community, known for his ability to cultivate strong partner relationships and drive revenue-generating initiatives.

“I’m excited to step into this role and continue building on the momentum we’ve created,” said Zedosky. “Our partners are at the core of our success, and I’m committed to further enhancing our channel strategy to deliver the best opportunities, resources, and support in the industry.”

Leadership Perspective

“Gabe and Michael have been pivotal in driving Spectrotel’s sales and channel success, and we are thrilled to have them in these expanded leadership roles,” said Ross Artale, CEO of Spectrotel. “Their expertise, strategic vision, and relationship-driven approach will be instrumental as we continue to grow and evolve. With their leadership, Spectrotel is well-positioned to deliver even greater value to our customers, partners, and stakeholders.”

These promotions underscore Spectrotel’s ongoing investment in leadership, innovation, and partner-driven growth, reinforcing its position as a premier provider of cutting-edge managed network solutions.

About Spectrotel

Spectrotel is redefining Managed Network Services by raising the service bar—advancing network management from reactive and proactive approaches to predictive and prescriptive strategies. Our technology-enabled, service-exceeding solutions leverage automation, AI-driven intelligence, and human expertise to reduce downtime, minimize service degradation, and strengthen communication platforms. From SD-WAN and SASE to cloud connectivity and advanced security, Spectrotel provides seamless, scalable, and fully managed solutions that empower businesses to focus on growth while we ensure their networks run with maximum performance and resilience.

