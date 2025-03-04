Submit Release
Media Invited to Visit HII’s Newport News Shipbuilding – Charleston Operations

GOOSE CREEK, S.C., March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What: Following HII’s acquisition of an advanced manufacturing facility and assets, work is underway at its Newport News Shipbuilding (NNS) — Charleston Operations site in South Carolina. Media are invited to visit the site to learn how HII is increasing U.S. nuclear-powered submarine and aircraft carrier capacity and throughput for its national security customers.
   
When: Wednesday, March 12, 2025 at 10:00 a.m.
   
Where: Newport News Shipbuilding (NNS) — Charleston Operations
   
  2040 Bushy Park Road, Goose Creek, South Carolina, 29445
   
RSVP: U.S. citizenship and confirmation of media attendance is required. Please RSVP by noon on Monday, March 10. Please RSVP to:
   
  Todd Corillo
  Todd.T.Corillo@hii-co.com
  (757) 688-3220
   
  Please note that because this is an industrial setting, long pants and flat, sturdy, closed-toe shoes are required.
   
More: Media are also invited to cover a breakfast HII is hosting for community leaders on Monday, March 17, in Charleston. Additional details will be provided upon RSVP.
   

About HII

HII is a global, all-domain defense provider. HII’s mission is to deliver the world’s most powerful ships and all-domain solutions in service of the nation, creating the advantage for our customers to protect peace and freedom around the world.

As the nation’s largest military shipbuilder, and with a more than 135-year history of advancing U.S. national security, HII delivers critical capabilities extending from ships to unmanned systems, cyber, ISR, AI/ML and synthetic training. Headquartered in Virginia, HII’s workforce is 44,000 strong. For more information, visit:


