Missouri’s only bald eagle camera goes live in the Kansas City area

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - A nesting bald eagle pair can now be viewed on a live video feed from a site in the Kansas City area. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) along with its partners the City of Blue Springs, Evergy, Capital Electric Line Builders, Axis Communications, and Wild Souls Wildlife Rehabilitation have installed the only live camera on an eagle nest in the state of Missouri. This spring, Missourians will be able to experience a seldom-seen part of a bald eagle’s life cycle in real-time.

The live feed is active now and can be accessed at www.youtube.com/live/kJylW8gFdTU.

"The ability to set up the only live stream eagle cam in the state of Missouri is an incredible opportunity to connect our community with nature in a whole new way,” said Blue Springs Mayor Chris Lievsay. “Watching these majestic birds in real-time will be an exciting experience for residents and visitors alike, showcasing the beauty of our local wildlife. This would not be possible with the partnerships and support of agencies like the Missouri Department of Conservation, Wild Souls Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation and Evergy.”

Bald eagles have made an impressive comeback in North America after dwindling to only about 3,000 nesting pairs in the 1950s. Today, over 10,000 pairs nest in the United States annually, including about 200 in Missouri. This live stream is a unique opportunity for the public to witness these elusive and important birds in their natural state.

Eagle nests are large, reaching 13 feet deep and eight feet across. Bald eagles typically mate for life, and a pair produces one to three eggs annually, though rarely do all three chicks reach maturity. Young bald eagles acquire adult plumage at about age 5 and can live for up to 30 years. Eagles eat a combination of wild prey and carrion.

“In collaboration with our partners, this live stream will provide folks at home, in schools, and in our communities at large access to view nature in its wildest form,” said MDC Urban Wildlife Biologist Chris Cain. “They can see what it is like to grow as a young eagle, as well as what it takes to raise one. It can also help remind the public how little things we do can affect these creatures. The learning benefits of this project are endless.”

Cain said that he hopes the heightened visibility from this live stream inspires people to be more intentional with their choices that affect wildlife. Preserving large, mature trees ensures eagles find strong places to build their nests. Disposing of fishing line prevents eaglets and adult eagles alike from getting tangled. Limiting pesticide use can keep poison from entering eagles’ systems through the rodents they hunt.

Bald eagles are a protected species in the United States. The specific location of this nest will not be disclosed to ensure the safety of the pair and their young. Members of the public should not seek out the nest or bother the birds in any way.

To learn more about bald eagles in Missouri, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/field-guide/bald-eagle.

Inquiries about the bald eagle camera can be directed to eagles@bluespringsgov.com.