James Kleiner Reflects on a Lifetime in Education with 'Landing On My Feet' at London Book Fair 2025

Landing On My Feet, Teaching and Learning During a Career in Education

The Maple Staple brings a heartfelt memoir on a lifetime of teaching and learning to the three-day trade show.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The London Book Fair 2025, taking place from March 11–13 at Olympia London, will feature “Landing On My Feet, Teaching and Learning During a Career in Education” by James Kleiner, a memoir that offers an inside look at a 33-year career in Connecticut’s public schools. Showcased by The Maple Staple at Stand 6G40, the book is a tribute to the mentors, colleagues, and students who shaped Kleiner’s journey as an educator.In “Landing On My Feet”, Kleiner reflects on the challenges and triumphs of his teaching career, from navigating the evolving landscape of public education to the inspiring moments that reaffirmed his passion for teaching. Throughout the book, he emphasizes a fundamental truth: educators often learn just as much from their students as they teach. Through personal recollections, the memoir captures the joys, struggles, and invaluable lessons of a life dedicated to education.James Kleiner, a retired public school music teacher, taught instrumental music for over three decades while also maintaining an active career as a professional musician. Today, he continues to share his love of music as a private clarinet and saxophone instructor in Connecticut. His memoir not only chronicles his experiences but also serves as a source of inspiration for aspiring educators, offering wisdom gained over a lifetime of teaching.The Maple Staple, returning to LBF for its second year, will exhibit “Landing On My Feet” alongside a diverse selection of independent titles. Dedicated to amplifying unique and impactful voices, The Maple Staple provides a platform for stories that educate, inspire, and resonate with readers worldwide.Visitors to the London Book Fair can explore “Landing On My Feet, Teaching and Learning During a Career in Education” at The Maple Staple Stand 6G40 at Olympia London from March 11 to 13. The book is also available for purchase on Amazon and other global book depositories.For more information about the London Book Fair, visit www.londonbookfair.co.uk. About Bookside Press:Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.

