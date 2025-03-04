Numi Organic Tea Debuts New Line of Premium Organic Latte Powders at Expo West 2025

An Expo West Exclusive: “First Sip” Opportunity to Sample Five Easy-to-Make Blends Launching This Fall

ANAHEIM, Calif., March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Numi Organic Tea, an award-winning social enterprise, founding B Corporation member, and leading purchaser of organic, Fair Trade Certified™ teas, will debut its latest innovation at this year’s Natural Products Expo West: a line of Premium Organic Latte Powders in five rich and delicious flavors. Combining the highest-quality, ethically sourced teas and spices with functional ingredients and adaptogens, this new collection is designed for easy preparation and enjoyment, hot or iced. Numi’s Premium Organic Latte Powders will be available this fall in retail and foodservice sizes, catering to both consumers and professional establishments.

Attendees at Natural Products Expo West will have a “first sip” opportunity to sample all five of the new blends: Exclusive trade-only sampling will be available at Booth N221, North Hall, Level 100. One-on-one tastings with Numi’s founders are available to members of the media by appointment.

Made with all natural ingredients and no added flavoring, each latte powder is lightly sweetened with organic coconut sugar and utilizes Numi’s proprietary ultrafine grinding process. This new method of freeze-drying and pulverization significantly enhances solubility, texture, nutrient absorption, and shelf life, ensuring a smooth, consistently blended drink with every sip.

Driven by consumer demand for health-conscious, convenient beverages, the latte powder market is projected to expand by $1.26 billion at a CAGR of 6.22% between 2023 and 20281. As consumers increasingly favor high-quality, artisanal latte and specialty tea drinks that highlight unique, authentic flavors and quality ingredients, this growth is particularly notable in specialty segments such as matcha, turmeric, and chai latte powders.

“Inspired by tradition and Numi’s commitment to real ingredients and premium quality, these blends bring organic teas, herbs, spices, and other exotic ingredients to create delicious one-of-a-kind latte beverages,” said Ahmed Rahim, Numi co-founder and Chief Visionary Officer. “Our commitment to using authentic, quality ingredients, along with our proprietary blending process, allows Numi to introduce a line of premium latte beverages that meets consumer desire for premium, good-for-you blends that stand out for both flavor and health benefits.”

Available in Retail and Foodservice Sizes, Numi’s Premium Organic Latte Powder Collection is Available in Five Delicious Blends with an Average Cost of $1 Per 8 oz. Serving:

Turmeric Spice Latte (Caffeine-Free) — A harmonious blend of organic turmeric, warming spices, and black pepper to aid absorption—perfect for a nourishing, anytime latte. Available in two sizes: 3.5 oz./19 servings and 10 oz./56 servings

Matcha Maca Latte — Combining stone-ground premium matcha with maca powder and a touch of cardamom, this blend delivers a smooth, earthy flavor with natural sweetness. Available in two sizes: 2.5 oz./17 servings and 10 oz./70 servings

Masala Chai Latte — An authentic mix of traditional masala chai spices and premium Indian black tea, creating a robust and aromatic experience—especially delightful when paired with your preferred milk. 3.5 oz./19 servings and 10 oz./56 servings

Rooibos Chai Latte (Caffeine-Free) — Featuring a blend of organic rooibos and classic chai spices like cinnamon, ginger, and clove, this latte offers a deep, earthy, and caffeine-free indulgence. 3.5 oz./19 servings and 10 oz./56 servings

Cocoa Coconut Latte (Caffeine-Free) — A decadent fusion of organic cacao and adaptogenic mushrooms—including reishi, lion’s mane, and chaga—with a hint of spice for a smooth, comforting treat. 3 oz./14 servings and 10 oz./47 servings





"We are thrilled to introduce this exciting new line at Expo West, a premier event for the natural and organic industry," Reem Hassani, Numi co-founder and Chief Branding Officer added. "Our goal is to provide consumers with high-quality, organic options that are both delicious and beneficial, aligning with our commitment to sustainability and wellness."

All the blends in the latte line are organic, ethically sourced, and certified Climate-neutral, reflecting Numi’s commitment to positively impacting the world.

Retail-size pouches of the Premium Organic Latte Powders will be available to consumers this fall for $20 through the Numi website and select retailers. Foodservice-size pouches are available for $30-$45.

About Numi Organic Tea

Founded in 1999 by brother and sister Ahmed Rahim and Reem Hassani, Numi Organic Tea is an award-winning social enterprise, founding B Corporation member, and leading purchaser of organic, Fair Trade Certified™ teas. Distributed in more than 50 countries, Numi is committed to creating exceptional tea experiences while fostering environmental responsibility and global community development.

To learn more, visit NumiTea.com and follow Numi on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

1 Latte Powder Market Analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, Middle East and Africa - US, Italy, China, Germany, France - Size and Forecast 2024-2028." Technavio . September 24, 2024

Attachments

Molly Antos numi-pr@dadascope.com (847) 848-2090

