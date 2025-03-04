Lotus Foods Unveils Organic Wide White Rice Ramen – Extra-Wide, Never-Fried, and Naturally Gluten-Free

Debuting at Expo West 2025 as a NEXTY Finalist for Best New Organic Food, Lotus Foods’ Latest Innovation Highlights Clean-Label Ramen

Richmond, California , March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lotus Foods , a global pioneer in heirloom, organic and regenerative rice cultivation and a leader in rice-based noodles, today announced the launch of its Organic Wide White Rice Ramen , an expansion of its best-selling Ramen 4-Pack line. The product will debut at Natural Products Expo West 2025, recognized as a NEXTY Award Finalist in the Best New Organic Food category, selected from over 1,000 products.

Lotus Foods’ Organic Wide White Rice Ramen Noodles are a first-of-their-kind innovation—crafted with just one ingredient: organic white rice. These never-fried, naturally gluten-free noodles are twice as wide as typical ramen, offering a decadent, bouncy bite. Broadly appealing and versatile, they provide a clean, allergen-free alternative to conventional wheat-based ramen which is fried in oil. Made from rice sourced sustainably from family farms in Thailand, these noodles are non-GMO and contain no additives or preservatives. This launch expands Lotus Foods’ top-selling ramen line, which includes favorites like Millet & Brown Rice Ramen, Jade Pearl Rice™ Ramen, and Forbidden Rice® Ramen. These products contain no sodium and are easy to customize with protein, vegetables, and broth or sauce.

"At Lotus Foods, we know that people are looking for better, cleaner, and more exciting options when it comes to ramen," said Caryl Levine, Co-Founder of Lotus Foods. "Our Organic Wide White Rice Ramen is a minimally processed, one-ingredient noodle that delivers on taste, texture, and versatility—without unnecessary additives or sodium."

Ramen multipacks are experiencing significant growth, with sales increasing +10.6% versus the previous year. The overall ramen category has reached $1B, up +6.9%, with multipacks accounting for $738M, growing at +10.6%. As demand for convenient and high-quality meal solutions rises, Lotus Foods is innovating to meet consumer needs with premium, clean-label products.

"From a retail perspective, our noodles-only value proposition offers an opportunity to drive trade-up and capture more consumer spending in the ramen aisle," said Andrew Burke, CEO of Lotus Foods. "By addressing two key consumption occasions—Culinary-Crafted experiences and high-quality Easy Meals—retailers can better meet the growing demand for premium ramen options while enhancing the shopping experience for their customers."

The Organic Wide White Rice Ramen 4-pack, is available on lotusfoods.com for $6.99 with further distribution online with Amazon and Walmart.com, as well as in-store presence at Erewhon and Frontier Co-op coming later in 2025.

For more information, visit www.LotusFoods.com or visit the Lotus Foods booth at Expo West 2025 - Booth 1541 in the Organic Pavillion, Hall B.

About Lotus Foods:

Since 1995, Lotus Foods has partnered with small family farmers worldwide, promoting regenerative rice cultivation while preserving biodiversity. As a certified B Corporation, Lotus Foods is committed to “Changing How Rice Is Grown around the World” by championing regenerative initiatives such as the System of Rice Intensification (SRI), which they call More Crop Per Drop®. More Crop Per Drop® minimizes water usage, empowers women, financially rewards farmers, and reduces climate impact.

Lotus Foods believes in the power of rice to bring people together with products that enrich meals, inspire creativity, and deepen connections. Lotus Foods is leading the way in rice-based noodles, with a full assortment of Rice Ramen, Pad Thai, Soba, Pho, and Udon Noodles. Their product line also includes heirloom, organic and pigmented rice varieties, Heat & Eat Rice Pouches, and Soup Cups, available at major retailers nationwide. https://www.lotusfoods.com/

