Anthology Celebrates Moms and Dads Who Make Baseball truly America’s National Pastime

Charleston, SC, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Within the pages of “Hey Mom, wanna have a catch?” author Rob Sheinkopf compiles 49 short stories (including 8 of his own) from award-winning authors, college professors, baseball broadcasters, and more about the influence their Mom or Dad had on their lifelong passion for the love of America’s National Pastime.

“For my generation, our moms and dads lived through the Great Depression, WWII, and unprecedented social changes… they came home from a long, hard day of work with little energy left to play catch with their kids. Yet somehow, with their love and kindness, they supported our obsession for baseball, and now it survives to be passed on to the next generation,” said Sheinkopf.

You will no doubt relate to contributors as they reminisce, telling of their Dad taking them to their first Major League Baseball game, their Mom buying them their first glove, the phone call consoling them after their team’s disappointing loss, and yes, for the lucky ones… their Mom or Dad having a catch with them in the backyard.

"Hey Mom, wanna have a catch?” A Collection of Baseball Stories… honoring Moms and Dads who taught us to love America’s National Pastime is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.com. For more information about the author, please visit any of his social media platforms

About the Author:

Rob Sheinkopf is a retired college admissions director, originally from Syracuse, New York. A baseball fan all his life, Rob worked for the San Francisco Giants as a luxury suites concierge in his retirement years where he listened to fans sharing their baseball stories with him, developing the idea for this book.

Rob and his wife, Lisa, provide a loving home for their dog, Bochy, in Las Vegas as well as in Ponte Vedra, Florida, dividing their time between the two, trading intense heat for uncomfortable humidity at various times of the year to be with their 4-year-old granddaughter, Molly, and her mom and dad.

