Dogtoberfest Returns to Kissimmee on March 22 With Wiener Dog Derby and Full Day of Canine Fun

KISSIMMEE, FL, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Get ready for a tail-wagging good time as Dogtoberfest 2025 returns to Krush Brau Park in Kissimmee, Florida, on Saturday, March 22, 2025! This free, family-friendly festival invites pet lovers of all ages to enjoy a jam-packed day of canine-friendly fun, including pet contests, live entertainment, specialty vendors, and the highly anticipated Wiener Dog Derby —a must-see race featuring speedy dachshunds dashing for glory!Dogtoberfest takes place from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM, with the facility remaining open until 12:00 AM. Guests can secure their free tickets in advance at Eventbrite.The Wiener Dog Derby: A Can’t-Miss Spectacle!The Wiener Dog Derby is one of Dogtoberfest’s most beloved attractions, bringing together adorable dachshunds with a competitive streak. These small but mighty racers will sprint toward the finish line, much to the delight of cheering spectators. With multiple heats and heart-racing (and sometimes hilarious) moments, the Wiener Dog Derby is a guaranteed crowd favorite.🐶 Think your wiener dog has what it takes? Registration is now open for dachshund owners who want to enter their pups in the race. Spots are limited, so early sign-ups are encouraged.🏆 Prizes will be awarded to the top racers, and all participating pups will receive a special treat for showing off their skills on the track!What to Expect at Dogtoberfest 2025Beyond the Wiener Dog Derby, Dogtoberfest will feature an exciting lineup of activities, including:🐾 Pet Costume Contests – Dress up your pup in their cutest or most creative outfit for a chance to win prizes.🐾 Live Entertainment & Agility Shows – Watch expert trainers and talented pups showcase their skills.🐾 Vendor Village – Browse unique pet products, handmade treats, and gifts for dog lovers.🐾 Rescue Row & Adoption Opportunities – Meet adorable dogs looking for their forever homes.🐾 Food & Drinks – Enjoy delicious eats from food trucks and sip on craft brews from local vendors.Event Details & Admission📅 Date: Saturday, March 22, 2025📍 Location: Krush Brau Park, Kissimmee, FL⏰ Time: 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM (Facility open until 12:00 AM)🎟️ Admission: FREE for all ages! Secure tickets at Eventbrite.Join the Fun!Whether you’re a proud dog parent, an animal lover, or just looking for a fun day out, Dogtoberfest 2025 is the perfect way to celebrate our four-legged friends. Mark your calendars, bring your furry companions, and prepare for a barking good time in Kissimmee!About DogtoberfestDogtoberfest is a premier pet festival celebrating the special bond between humans and their canine companions. Since its inception, the event has grown into one of Florida’s most anticipated pet-friendly festivals, featuring exciting competitions, engaging vendors, and opportunities to support local rescues.Media InquiriesFor media passes, interviews, or additional information, please contact:📩 Lindsey Turner📧contact@krushbraupark.com

