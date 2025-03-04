First Products Unveils Innovative VR Training Simulation & Telehealth Products at HIMSS 2025

LOCKPORT, NY — U.S.-based medical cart and mount equipment manufacturer First Products, Inc., is pleased to announce the launch of two new products, the First Virtual Reality Training Simulation Cart and the First TeleView® Wall Mount. Both solutions, along with First’s broad line of carts, mounts, and traditional charting products, will be on display in booth number 6232 at the HIMSS Global Health Conference & Exhibition in Las Vegas, NV, March 3-7, 2025.

The First VR Training Simulation Cart and the First TeleView Wall Mount are vital additions to any hospital or healthcare facility, enabling efficient and reliable healthcare training or delivery, whether virtually or remotely, and are designed to support the comfort and well-being of patients and staff.

“We’ve seen the trends for VR, telehealth and telemonitoring applications continue to scale in the health organizations over the years, along with many new devices,” said Paul Smith, CEO, First Products.” It’s an honor to work with clients who are pioneering in the industry, creating and customizing products that bring these devices to the point of care, and the supporting applications in often demanding workflows and environments.”

First Virtual Reality Training Simulation Cart

The First Virtual Reality Simulation Cart is expertly designed to support immersive VR applications in healthcare education, military training and other applications. This durable and ergonomic cart streamlines the secure integration of VR technology, creating an efficient solution tailored to the demands of virtual reality simulation.

Designed for Virtual Reality Training: Seamlessly integrates VR hardware and software systems, optimizing setup and enhancing simulation-based learning experiences.

Ergonomic and Mobile Design: Ensures comfort and productivity during extended training sessions, while its mobility allows for flexible use across training environments.

Built for Demanding Workplace Settings: Engineered for durability, this cart performs reliably under the rigorous demands of frequent use in simulation programs and clinical education settings.

Hygienic and Easy to Maintain: Features easy-to-clean surfaces that support infection prevention protocols, meeting high level medical hygiene standards.

“At First, we believe efficient patient care and seamless workflows start with the right product, built for you, with you,” said Smith. “We work with our customers to create ‘perfect fit’ carts, mounts, and other tailored solutions that meet their exact needs without added time and costs.”

The First TeleView Mount:

Transform virtual patient care with the FIRST TeleView® Wall Mount, designed to hold TV monitors for telemonitoring and telehealth applications. Perfect for hospitals and healthcare facilities, this rugged and ergonomic wall mount makes virtual interactions between patients and healthcare professionals seamless.

Securely mounts TV monitors for patient-doctor interactions, improving access to care.

Ergonomically designed with adjustable positioning to ensure optimal screen visibility for patients and staff, enhancing comfort and usability in various healthcare settings.

Durably engineered to withstand demanding healthcare environments, providing reliable, stable performance for continuous use.

Space-saving, compact design minimizes footprint while ensuring easy integration into patient rooms or clinical spaces.

Manufactured in the U.S.A.

For decades, First Products has proudly offered a full line of robust American-designed, sourced, and manufactured mobile mounting solutions throughout the U.S. and globally.

“We leverage our U.S. manufacturing, supply chain, and distribution ingenuity to deliver high-quality, easily adaptable, and flexible healthcare solutions our customers need,” said Smith. “This foundation makes us a go-to brand in the industry for 100% customizable medical carts and workstations, configured to exact IT requirements for clinician comfort and optimal patient care.”

Using a service-driven approach and cutting-edge technologies, First Products can shorten the gap between design and deliverables, mitigating the risks of costly delays from overseas manufacturing while supporting clients’ crucial need for product reliability and compliance.

About First Products Inc.

Founded in 1945, First Products Inc. has been a pioneering force in customizing healthcare technology solutions, specializing in ‘perfect fit’ mobile carts, device mounts, and tailored solutions for the healthcare industry. Renowned for our innovative approach, we ensure technology seamlessly integrates into healthcare settings, enhancing provider efficiency and patient care.

Our commitment to excellence is underscored by a legacy of responsive customer service, strong partnerships, and industry-leading warranties, making us a trusted ally in improving healthcare outcomes. With a national presence and thousands of solutions, First Products Inc. continues to lead with solutions designed to address the evolving needs of healthcare professionals and their patients.

