North West Agriculture and Rural Development launches Agri-Hub, 3 Mar

The Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (DARD), in strategic partnership with North-West University’s Mahikeng Campus, is set to officially launch the Agri-Hub on Monday, 3 March 2025. This ground-breaking initiative aims to address food security challenges while strengthening agricultural resilience within North West communities.

The Agri-Hub will serve as a key platform for emerging farmers, equipping them with the technical expertise and business acumen needed to establish sustainable and competitive agricultural enterprises. Through hands-on training and exposure to modern farming techniques, young agripreneurs will be better positioned to integrate into the broader agricultural value chain.

Beyond training, the Agri-Hub will act as a catalyst for research, innovation, commercialization, and rural development, bridging the gap between primary producers, students, and the agribusiness sector. By merging science and business, the initiative seeks to provide real-world solutions to pressing agricultural and economic challenges.

As a public-private partnership, the Agri-Hub is strategically designed to drive agribusiness innovation, foster industry networking, and create value-added opportunities within the sector. With a strong emphasis on agricultural diversification, food sovereignty, and sustainable development goals (SDGs), this initiative is expected to have a significant impact on the provincial economy and agricultural output.

The hub will officially be launched by the North West Premier, Kagiso Lazarus Mokgosi, along with MEC Madoda Sambatha and the NWU’s Vice Chancellor Prof. Mzumbanzi Bismark

Members of the media are invited to attend and cover this landmark event, which marks a transformative step in agripreneurship development and sustainable farming practices.

The event is scheduled as follows:

Date: Monday, 3 March 2025

Time: 09:00

Venue: North-West University’s Molelwane Farm, Mahikeng Campus

