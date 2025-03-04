Minister Dean Macpherson hands over certificates to Expanded Public Works Programme participants in Mpumalanga, 4 Mar
The Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, Dean Macpherson, will on Tuesday, 4 March 2025, hand over certificates of completion to over 160 Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) participants in Kwa-Mahlanga, Mpumalanga. These participants acquired skills and training during the construction of four Welisizwe bridges in the province
This follows a request from President Cyril Ramaphosa to give the participants certificates of participation in the EPWP when the bridges were handed over to the community in December 2024. This will allow the participants to use the certificates as proof of work experience when applying for jobs, and is in line with the Minister’s commitment to reform the EPWP into a hand-up towards permanent employment.
Members of the media are encouraged to attend as follows: Date: Tuesday, 4 March 2025
Time: 10:00
Location: Vezubuhle Community hall, Vezubuhle, KwaMhlanga, South Africa Google Maps Link: https://g.co/kgs/ZPRpVNo
Enquiries:
James de Villiers
Spokesperson to the Minister
E-Mail: james.devilliers@dpw.gov.za
Cell: 082 766 0276
Lesego Moretlwe
EPWP PR & Communication
E-Mail: Lesego.moretlwe@dpw.gov.za
Cell: 082 957 3677
