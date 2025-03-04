President Cyril Ramaphosa and Ministers visit Gauteng Provincial Government and City of Johannesburg, 6 to 7 Mar

President Ramaphosa and the National Cabinet will on Thursday, 6 March 2025 visit the Gauteng Executive Council and the City of Johannesburg on Friday, 7 March 2025.

The visit by the President and the national cabinet members is aimed at engaging with the province on its strategic development priorities. This meeting is part of the President’s engagement with all provinces to ensure alignment on the 7th Administration’s Medium Term Development Plan.

The Premier and Members of the Executive Council (MECs) will use the visit to update the President and Ministers on the plans of the Gauteng Provincial Government to improve service delivery in the province.

The media is invited for a photo opportunity ahead of the meeting and interviews post the meeting. The visit is scheduled as follows:

Date: 6 and 7 March 2025

Time: 09:00

Venue: Connie Bapela Council Chamber, City Of Johannesburg

Media houses must confirm attendance by Tuesday, 4 March 2025 at 12:00

Attendance can be confirmed with Thabisile Mkhwanazi on 066 470 6562 or Thabisile.Mkhwanazi@gauteng.gov.za

For media enquiries, contact:

Vuyo Mhaga, Gauteng Provincial Government Spokesperson

Cell: 076 636 5193

E-mail: Vuyo.Mhaga@gauteng.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates