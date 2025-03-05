Deputy Minister Sello Seitlholo undertakes oversight inspection of water courses and waste water pumpstations in Springs and Alexandra, 4 to 5 Mar

As the Water Sector observes National Water Month, Water and Sanitation Deputy Minister, Sello Seitlholo will embark on a two-day inspection of water courses of Blesbokspruit Wetlands near Springs, Ekurhuleni and Jukskei River in Alexandrea north of Johannesburg, on Tuesday and Wednesday, 4 and 5 March 2025, to assess their state of pollution. The Deputy Minister will also inspect wastewater pumpstations in those areas.

National Water Month, an expansion of the World Water Day on 22 March, seeks to raise awareness on the importance of protecting and conserving water resources. Water is at the core of sustainable development and is critical for socio-economic development, healthy ecosystems and for human survival. Quality water is vital for reducing the burden of disease and improving the health, welfare and productivity of people.

Since the launch of the Anti-Pollution Forum last year in October, Deputy Minister Seitlholo has been on a drive to visit major water courses in the country to assess the level of pollution and quality of the water.

Deputy Minister Seitlholo will assess Blesbokspruit Wetland, which is significant in its bird and ecological diversity. The wetland has, however, been degraded by agricultural runoff, industrial effluent, mining waste, and sewerage discharge from malfunctioning waste water treatments plants in the area. This has led to poor water quality and high nutrient levels in the

wetland.

It is also the same with Jukskei River running through Alexandra. The river receives a large inflow from the Northern Waste Water Treatment Plants in northern Johannesburg but due to poor infrastructure maintenance by municipalities, untreated raw waste flow into the river resulting in the river to become heavily polluted.

Members of the media are invited to join Deputy Minister Seitlholo on his oversight inspection of the water courses and the waste water pumpstations. The media will be afforded an opportunity to interact with the Deputy Minister.

The details are as follows:

DAY 1 (Date: Tuesday, 04 March 2025)

Session 1

Venue: Blesbokspruit Wetlands

Time: 09:00

Session 2

Venue: Acid Mine Drainage Plant (Ekurhuleni)

Time: 10:00

Session 3 (Assessment of water hyacinth eradication programme)

Venue: Vaal Barrage, Stonehaven

Time: 15:00

DAY 2 (Date: Wednesday, 05 March 2025)

Session 1

Venue: N3 Linksfield Road

Time: 09:30

Session 2

Venue: Bruma Litter Trap and sewer collapse

Time: 10:00

Session 3

Venue: Olifantsfontein Waste Water Treatment Plant

Time: 11:30

Session 4

Venue: Zandspruit Pumpstation

Time: 14:00

For more information, contact Wisane Mavasa, Spokesperson for the Department of Water and Sanitation

Cell: 060 561 8935

E-mail: mavasaw@dws.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates