Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa briefs media at 2025 Africa Energy Indaba, 4 Mar

The Minister of Electricity and Energy, Dr. Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, will host a press briefing on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) during the Africa Energy Indaba 2025.

The briefing will provide key updates on South Africa’s energy landscape, government initiatives to address energy security, and the country’s transition towards a more sustainable and resilient energy future.

Minister Ramokgopa will also discuss energy policies, infrastructure developments, and investment opportunities shaping the future of South Africa and the broader African energy sector.

Event details:

Date: Tuesday, March 4, 2025

Venue: CTICC, Cape Town

Time: 15:00 – 16:00

Members of the media are encouraged to attend and engage in this critical dialogue. A Q&A session will follow the Minister’s address, providing an opportunity for in-depth discussion.

To confirm your attendance, please contact:

Qondakuhle Dwangu Head of Communications Africa Energy Indaba Media Team

Email: q@energyindaba.co.za (mailto:q@energyindaba.co.za) Phone: +27 11 463-9184

For media enquiries, kindly contact:

Tsakane Khambane, Spokesperson in the Ministry of Eectricity and Energy

Cell: 082 084 5566

E-mail: Tsakane.Khambane@dmre.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates