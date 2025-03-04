Minister Thembi Simelane hands over social housing project in Midrand, 4 Mar

Minister of Human Settlements Thembi Simelane and Gauteng MEC for Human Settlements Tasneem Motara will tomorrow, 4 March 2025 hand over the Grand Central Social Housing project in Midrand, Gauteng.

Grand Central Social Housing is a complete project with 990 rental units already tenanted. It is a well-located project, adjacent to places of employment, social amenities and transport.

The project also provides good quality rental accommodation for the upper end of the low-income market, with the primary objective of urban restructuring, and creating sustainable human settlements.

According to the Medium-Term Development Plan 2024-2029 (MTDP), the human settlements sectors aims to deliver 15 000 social housing units in five years.

Date: 04 March 2025

Venue: 5 Diagonal Street, Grand Central, Midrand

Time: 9:00

Enquiries: Tsekiso Machike, Spokesperson to the Minister on 078 237 3900 I Tsekiso.machike@dhs.gov.za or Mandulo Maphumulo, Acting Head of Communications on 082 099 7699 I Mandulo.maphumulo@dhs.gov.za

