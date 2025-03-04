Presidency on President Cyril Ramaphosa schedule, 3 to 7 Mar

Tuesday, 04 March 2025 – Meeting with President Chapo of Mozambique

The President will commence his public programme for the week by hosting His Excellency President Daniel Chapo of the Republic of Mozambique for a one-on-one meeting at Genadendal, the official residence of the President in Cape Town, tomorrow, Tuesday, 4 March 2025.

President Chapo is the recently inaugurated President of the Republic of Mozambique, which is a close partner and immediate neighbour of South Africa.

President Chapo’s visit aims to strengthen political cooperation at the bilateral, regional, continental, and global levels.

Thursday 06 March to Friday 07 March 2025:

1. Gauteng Provincial and Johannesburg Metro Oversight

2. Microsoft South Africa Investment Announcement

The President will on Thursday, 06 March 2025, and Friday, 07 March 2025, undertake a visit to Gauteng where he will meet with the Provincial Executive Committee and the Johannesburg Metro Council.

President Ramaphosa will meet the Gauteng provincial government leadership on Thursday, 6 March, as part of the District Development Model of integrated planning and delivery among the different spheres of government in each district.

The Gauteng meeting will be the fourth engagement led by the President, in which national government and provincial administrations discuss opportunities and challenges in provinces, including service delivery blockages and prospects for growth.

The President has undertaken similar visits to Mpumalanga, KwaZulu-Natal and Limpopo.

President Ramaphosa will be accompanied by Ministers and Deputy Ministers, and will deliver an opening address at the meeting.

The meeting with the Gauteng Provincial Government’s Executive is part of a series of engagements between the President and provinces aimed at enhancing intergovernmental coordination and improve service delivery in line with the priorities of the 7th Administration.

The Provincial Executive will present to the President its 5-year programme aligned to the priorities of the 7th Administration. The meeting will also discuss various approaches to service delivery issues including interventions to improve service delivery at local government level.

Following his engagement with the Provincial Executive, President Ramaphosa will meet with the Johannesburg Metro Council on Friday, 7 March.

A meeting with stakeholders with interest in the city’s growth and development will follow the President’s discussions with the Metro leadership.

Microsoft South Africa Investment

Later on Thursday, President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver the keynote address at the Microsoft South Africa Investment Announcement launch in Johannesburg.

Microsoft South Africa has been a valuable partner in South Africa’s digital transformation over the past three decades and the investment launch will enhance South Africa’s standing as a leading Artificial Intelligence hub on the continent.

Microsoft’s announcement is a precursor to the South Africa Investment Conference which will take place later in March 2025

Since the first Investment Conference in 2018, South Africa has attracted R1.14 trillion in investment commitments across a broad range of economic sectors, including mining, manufacturing, agriculture, energy and the digital economy.

Microsoft South Africa’s investment lines up with government’s pursuit of inclusive economic growth and job creation in partnership with the private sector, and South Africa’s G20 objectives in Artificial Intelligence and Innovation for Sustainable Development.

The Microsoft South Africa event takes place at 14h30 at the Microsoft Campus, 3012 Winnie Mandela Drive, Bryanston, Johannesburg.

