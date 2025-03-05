Tourism hosts the first G20 Tourism Working Group Meeting, 5 Mar
03 March 2025
On Wednesday, 05 March 2025, South Africa will host the G20’s first virtual Tourism Working Group (TWG) meeting bringing together senior officials, authorities and experts who will chart a way to advance sustainable tourism growth among the G20 countries.
The G20 TWG meeting is a first of a series of engagements that will take place throughout the year, ahead of the G20 Tourism Ministers’ Meeting in September, to foster an exchange of knowledge and best practices among the member countries with a view of crafting actionable deliverables that are informed by the following G20 Tourism priorities:
- People-Centered Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Innovation to enhance Travel and Tourism Start-Ups and SMMEs;
- Tourism Financing and Investment to Enhance Equality and Promote Sustainable Development;
- Air Connectivity for Seamless Travel, and
- Enhanced Resilience for Inclusive, Sustainable Tourism Development.
The TWG is among the 16 working groups of the G20 tasked with finding multisector policy driven solutions to advance global socio-economic and political stability. As the first African country to preside over the G20 presidency, South Africa will utilise its term to drive a developmental agenda that will benefit the continent, through the theme: Solidarity, Equality and Sustainability to foster a better Africa, and a better World.
Schedule of 2025 G20 Tourism Meetings in South Africa:
- 2nd G20 Tourism Working Group Meeting - 11 till 13 May 2025, KwaZulu Natal Province
- 3rd G20 Tourism Working Group Meeting - 10 till 11 September 2025, Mpumalanga Province
- G20 Tourism Ministers’ Meeting - 12 September 2025, Mpumalanga Province
For media inquiries, please contact:
Ms. Zara Nicholson – Office of the Minister of Tourism,
Mobile: +27 79 416 5996
E-mail: znicholson@tourism.gov.za
#GovZAUpdates #G20SouthAfrica
