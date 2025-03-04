Governor Hochul Convenes Roundtable with New York Agriculture Industry on Global Competitiveness and Economic Resiliency

New York State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball said, “I’m thankful to Governor Hochul for bringing key members of the agricultural community together to discuss the challenges that are before us, from the competitiveness of specialty crops to international trade agreements, and more. Hearing directly from our farmers provides valuable perspective so that the State can understand how to better help and support our agricultural community—our farmers and our agribusinesses who provide food for our communities across the State and across the globe.”

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “Under Governor Hochul, New York continues to support, promote and lift up its agribusinesses and small businesses. By hearing directly from farmers and business owners, the State will be able to better understand how it can assist these economic cornerstones of our communities.”

New York Farm Bureau President David Fisher said, “We appreciate Governor Hochul’s willingness to invite our members to the table to discuss the issues most important to New York agriculture, including how tariffs will directly affect farmers’ bottom line. By telling our stories and sharing our real, everyday challenges, we make our voices heard so that we can continue to provide healthy, accessible food for all New Yorkers – and keep farming sustainable and successful.”

Farm Credit East Director of Knowledge Exchange Chris Laughton said, “We appreciate the opportunity to meet with Governor Hochul to discuss the concerns of farmers across New York, including potential tariffs and trade as well as state programs important to agriculture. Agriculture is a driving force behind New York’s economy, and the state’s farm and forestry producers export around $3 billion per year to destinations worldwide. A favorable business environment inclusive of export opportunities is important to New York farm families.”