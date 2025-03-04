WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, " Sales Performance Management (SPM) Market Growing with 15.2% CAGR Accrue USD 7.4 Billion by 2031 Globally." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.The global sales performance management market size was valued at $1.8 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $7.4 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 15.2% from 2022 to 2031.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐃𝐅 – 352 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬) 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/832 The sales performance management market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment model, enterprise size, solution type, industry vertical, and region. On the basis of component, the industry is divided into solution and service. Depending on deployment model, the market is classified into on premise and cloud. Based on enterprise size, the market is bifurcated into large enterprises and SMEs. Based on the solution type the market is divided into incentive compensation management, territory management, sales planning and monitoring, sales performance analytics and reporting, and others. The industry vertical covered in the study include BFSI, IT and telecom, manufacturing, energy and utilities, healthcare, retail, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.𝐈𝐟 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐡𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬, 𝐏𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐟𝐞𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐭 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/832 Based on the component, the solution segment contributed to the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the global sales performance management (SPM) market share. Reportedly, this segment is predicted to contribute majorly toward an overall market share in 2031. The growth of the segment over the forecast period can be attributed to the growing need for effective management of sales and marketing campaigns. However, the service segment is predicted to register the fastest CAGR of nearly 16.5% from 2022 to 2031. The segmental growth over the next ten years can be attributed to the ability of the sales performance management services in providing analytical and visualization tools.The key players profiled in the sales performance management market analysis are Anaplan Inc., beqom, Callidus Software Inc., Confidex, Gryphon Networks Corp, Iconixx, NICE Ltd., Obero Inc., Optymyze, Oracle Corporation, Salesforce Inc., SAP SE, Spotio, Telensa, Varicent, Velocify, and Xactly Corporation. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.𝐄𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/832 Covid-19 Scenario-● The COVID-19 pandemic favorably influenced the growth of the global sales performance management market as governments and businesses asked employees to work from home leading to a rise in acceptance of sales performance management (SPM) solutions.● Post-COVID-19, firms are focusing on using cloud-driven sales performance management (SPM) solutions in BFSI, IT and telecom, and healthcare industries for performing contactless functions. ● The COVID-19 pandemic favorably influenced the growth of the global sales performance management market as governments and businesses asked employees to work from home leading to a rise in acceptance of sales performance management (SPM) solutions.● Post-COVID-19, firms are focusing on using cloud-driven sales performance management (SPM) solutions in BFSI, IT and telecom, and healthcare industries for performing contactless functions. This will enhance the demand for sales performance management (SPM) solutions. 