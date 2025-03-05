Emoji Games Opens Its Branded Mini Game Solution, Used by Over 50 Global Brands, for Anyone to Operate

Branded Mini-Games Branded Mini Game Branded Mini-Games Logo

Operate Your Own Branded Mini Games! – Emoji Games Launches Brand Hosting Service

BAAR, ZUG, SWITZERLAND, March 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A revolutionary service, Brand Hosting, has been launched, allowing brands to independently operate HTML5-based marketing mini games. The key feature of this service is that brands can run customized games and directly manage customer data.Emoji Games, the provider of this service, has already established itself as a leading player in the industry by offering branded mini game services to over 50 global brands, including Shilla Duty-Free, Samsung Mobile, Pink Lady, Imperial, Hyundai Department Store, Basler Insurance, and Stellar(pharmaceutical company) over the past few years.Hyong Kim, CEO of Emoji Games, emphasized, "Brand Hosting is a solution that helps brands maximize customer engagement by operating games independently, without relying on third-party platforms."Operate Custom Mini Games with EaseHaving collaborated with numerous global brands across various industries, Emoji Games has built a track record of successful gamification marketing campaigns through customized mini games. Now, leveraging this expertise, the company is introducing Brand Hosting, allowing all brands to easily and efficiently utilize mini games.* Choose a game template – Various game styles used by global brands like Shilla Duty-Free and Samsung Mobile*Apply brand design – Integrate brand logos, colors, and graphics* Download as a ZIP file – Instantly download the completed game and host it on the brand's own serverMini games can be created within minutes and customized with desired graphics. Once finalized, they can be downloaded as a ZIP file and uploaded directly to the brand's server. This brings several advantages:1. Easily integrate mini games into loyalty reward systems that previously faced security concerns2. Reduce costs compared to outsourcing game developmentCut Costs and Gain Full Data Control with Self-HostingBrand Hosting enables brands to host games on their own servers, providing full control over operation, performance, and data security.How to Host1. Download the ZIP file and extract its contents2. Upload the files to a web server3. Run the game on the brand's domainBy hosting games independently, brands can manage availability, performance, and security without relying on external platforms.Hyong Kim added, "The era of brands independently operating mini games without expensive outsourcing costs has arrived. Samsung Mobile, Shilla Duty-Free are already leveraging mini games in their marketing strategies with great success."Real-Time Data Integration via WebhookBeyond simple game operation, Brand Hosting is designed to automatically collect and utilize real-time user data.Webhook System* After gameplay, user ID and game results are automatically transmitted to the brand's server* This enables seamless customer reward programs, CRM integration, and data analysis* Brands can implement a Play & Earn system to boost customer loyaltyHyong Kim emphasized, "Emoji Games has already partnered with over 50 global brands, providing effective marketing solutions through mini games. With the Webhook feature, brands can directly collect and analyze data, allowing for more strategic marketing execution."For more information and inquiries, visit https://brandedminigames.com/ or contact support@brandedminigames.com.

How to Set Up and Test a Brand Server in Brand Hosting

