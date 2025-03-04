Kandji Continues Global Expansion with New East Coast Headquarters in Miami to Accelerate Growth, Innovation for Apple in the Enterprise

Leading Apple Endpoint Security Platform Celebrates Miami Office Opening, Fuels Effort to Attract Local Tech Talent

MIAMI, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kandji , the Apple endpoint security platform, today announced the opening of its new East Coast headquarters to further the company’s global scaling efforts, attract world-class talent, and support rapid customer growth. In addition to the East Coast headquarters in Miami, Kandji has offices in California, London, Sydney, and Japan.

Located at The Plaza Coral Gables, 2811 Ponce de Leon in Coral Gables, Fla., Kandji’s East Coast headquarters boasts nearly 30,000 square feet to accommodate the company’s sizable recruiting efforts. More than 100 new openings are available to support Kandji’s mission of empowering secure and productive global work.

“Miami is fueling the next frontier for technology advancement," said Adam Pettit, co-founder and CEO of Kandji. “We're thrilled to immerse ourselves in this dynamic community and look forward to welcoming its world-class talent to our expanding team. Our East Coast headquarters will not only allow us to contribute to the local economy, but will provide the space, talent, and resources to accommodate Kandji’s growth and ability to deliver cutting-edge solutions that enable our customers to manage and secure their Apple device fleets at scale.”

Kandji’s dedication to supporting local talent development in Miami-Dade County is evident through its alignment with organizations such as: The Beacon Council , Creative Hub , Miami Tech Works , eMerge , Opportunity Miami , Miami Dade College , and more. Through these partnerships, Kandji has participated in community events, workforce development programs, and initiatives that drive local innovation.

“Miami-Dade County is redefining what it means to be a global tech hub, and Kandji’s decision to open their East Coast headquarters in Miami-Dade is proof of that transformation,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. “Our strategic location, diverse talent pool and pro-business environment make Miami-Dade a natural home for innovators. Collaboration with companies like Kandji drive our county’s continued growth and continue to strengthen our competitive edge as a premier tech hub.”

The opening of the East Coast headquarters follows continued company momentum for Kandji. In July 2024, the company raised $100 million in capital from General Catalyst - with $50 million allocated to equity financing for its Series D, and $50 million for go-to-market investment - bringing its total funding to over $280 million and its valuation to $850 million. Kandji has over 4,500 customers across 40+ industries, with 1,300 new customers signed in 2024. Notable customers include Canva, Deel, Twilio, Notion, and Wiz, and the company has partnerships with such industry giants as ServiceNow , AWS , and Okta . In addition, Kandji was recognized today on Forbes’ America’s Best Startup Employers 2025 list, which identified the top performing startups in the United States based on employer reputation, employee satisfaction and company growth.

Along with corporate and customer growth, Kandji continues to bring new solutions to the market to further its mission of creating an integrated platform for enterprise Apple device management and security. Most recently, Kandji announced Vulnerability Management , a new security product that helps organizations identify and remediate security vulnerabilities due to out of date software on their Mac computers, Kai , a first-of-its-kind AI device management assistant for Apple devices, and Device Management for Apple Vision Pro , a groundbreaking solution that revolutionizes how businesses deploy and manage Apple Vision Pro devices at scale.

“Kandji’s decision to establish its East Coast headquarters in Greater Miami is a testament to our region’s dynamic tech evolution,” said Rodrick T. Miller, President & CEO, Miami-Dade Beacon Council. “As one of the fastest-growing tech hubs in the country, Miami continues to attract top investors, startups, and global leaders like Apple and Kandji who are fueling this momentum. By creating 200 high-value jobs and investing in our innovation ecosystem, Kandji is further strengthening Miami’s reputation as a pro-business community where talent and companies thrive. We look forward to continuing to partner on their growth as they make themselves at home in South Florida.”

Kandji is actively recruiting for a variety of roles across engineering, product, and go-to-market. To learn more about employment opportunities at Kandji, visit https://www.kandji.io/company/careers/#open-roles .

Helpful Links

Visit the Kandji Website

Visit the Kandji Career Page

Read the Kandji Blog

Follow Kandji on X

Follow Kandji on LinkedIn

Follow Kandji on Facebook

About Kandji

Kandji is the Apple endpoint security platform. Kandji empowers companies to manage and secure Apple devices in the enterprise and at scale. By centrally securing and managing your Mac, iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV devices, IT and InfoSec teams can save countless hours of manual, repetitive work with features like one-click compliance templates and more than 150 pre-built automations, apps, and workflows. Learn more at http://www.kandji.io .

Media Contact

Erica Anderson

pr@kandji.io

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.