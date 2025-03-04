Lirum Therapeutics Presents Positive Data on LX-101 at the 2025 ESMO Targeted Anticancer Therapies Congress; Highlighting LX-101’s Promise in IGF-1R Prominent Cancers

New York, NY, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lirum Therapeutics, Inc. (“Lirum”), an innovative clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the treatment of debilitating diseases, announced today the presentation of additional positive data on LX-101 at the 2025 ESMO Targeted Anticancer Therapies Congress (TAT) in Paris, France. LX-101, a novel clinical-stage payload-bearing targeted therapy directed to the insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor (IGF-1R), was selected for two presentations at this year’s TAT conference.

The first presentation, co-authored with investigators from the MD Anderson Cancer Center, showcases LX-101’s strong in vivo activity in Ewing sarcoma as well as its potency in in vitro models of both Ewing sarcoma and desmoplastic small round cell tumor (DSRCT). These cancers have strong ties to IGF-1R, including DNA-level gene fusions that affect this signaling pathway. The second presentation highlights LX-101’s broad potency against a host of IGF-1R-expressing cell lines from a number of additional adult cancers including lung, esophageal and stomach cancers, which represent large market opportunities. These presentations underscore LX-101’s potent activity and promise in both pediatric and adult cancers with well-established ties to the IGF-1R pathway.

The presentations are entitled:

LX-101, a Novel, Clinical Stage, Payload-Bearing Targeted Therapy Directed to the Insulin-Like Growth Factor Receptor (IGF-1R), Demonstrates Potent Anti-Tumor Activity in Ewing Sarcoma Animal Models and Desmoplastic Small Round Cell Tumors.



LX-101, a Novel, Clinical Stage, Payload-Bearing Targeted Therapy Directed to the Insulin-Like Growth Factor Receptor (IGF-1R), Demonstrates Potent Preclinical Anti-Tumor Activity Against Multiple Cancer Types with Elevated IGF-1R Expression.

Both presentations are available on the Lirum website (www.lirumtx.com) under the Investors and Media tab.

Given these promising results, new clinical trials with LX-101 are planned in pediatric indications that carry strong ties to the IGF-1/IGF-1R pathway, including Ewing Sarcoma, DSRCT, rhabdomyosarcoma, and GIST. In addition, Lirum is planning trials in adult patients with cancer types that are naturally enriched for IGF-1R, including certain head and neck indications and others. In parallel, Lirum is also focused on developing LX-101 in thyroid eye disease (TED), where IGF-1R has been clinically and commercially validated.

About Lirum Therapeutics, Inc.

Lirum is an innovative clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the treatment of debilitating diseases through the acquisition, development and commercialization of novel drug candidates with compelling mechanisms of action, regulatory pathways and commercial opportunities. Lirum’s lead candidate, LX-101, is a novel clinical-stage targeted therapy directed to the insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor (IGF-1R) with a differentiated mechanism of action. Lirum is developing LX-101 in oncology and autoimmune indications, including thyroid eye disease (TED). For more information on Lirum, please visit www.lirumtx.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: “target,” “believe,” “expect,” “will,” “may,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “would,” “positioned,” “future,” and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on Lirum’s current beliefs, expectations and assumptions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Actual results and outcomes may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results and outcomes to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: (1) the ability of Lirum to successfully develop its product candidates, including obtaining positive results from planned clinical trials, 2) expectations for the clinical development, manufacturing, regulatory approval and commercialization of our product candidates or other products we may acquire or in-license(3) expectations for incurring capital expenditures and generating revenue, 4) estimates of the sufficiency of our existing cash and cash equivalents and investments to finance operations, 5) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (6) the possibility that Lirum may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; (7) the impact of health epidemics, including the COVID-19 pandemic, on Lirum’s business and the actions Lirum may take in response thereto; and (8) other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time. There may be additional risks that Lirum considers immaterial or which are unknown. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to Lirum and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Lirum undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law. Also, the information found on our website is not incorporated by reference into this press release and is included for reference purposes only.

