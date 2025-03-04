New Research Shows In-Person Events Build Critical Brand Trust in an Era of Growing Consumer Skepticism

Dallas, TX, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freeman, the global leader in events, today released new research revealing the significant impact of live events on brand trust. The study, conducted on behalf of Freeman by The Harris Poll, a global consulting and market research firm, shows that in-person events create lasting positive impressions and build deeper trust between brands and their audiences.

The research found that 95% of attendees trust brands more after participating in an in-person event, while 71% of brands saw a decline in reputation through other channels in 2024. This stark contrast highlights the unique power of face-to-face interactions in building authentic connections.

"Live events create powerful opportunities for meaningful connection," said Janet Dell, CEO of Freeman. "As brands look for ways to build stronger relationships with their audiences, our research clearly shows that face-to-face interactions are the most effective means of building lasting trust and driving business results."

Key findings from the study include:

A heavy reliance on technology and AI has left Gen Z and Millennials feeling disconnected, while older generations exhibit declining trust levels. Engagement increases post-live events: 87% of working professionals visited the brand's website and expressed a desire to engage with the company online after attending a live event.

92% of working professionals stated that live events have a positive impact on their perception of brands.

The full report, titled " 2025 Freeman Trust Report ," is the second in a series of three research releases from Freeman, examining how live events impact brand perception and business relationships in an increasingly digital world.

About Freeman:

Freeman is a global leader in events, on a mission to redefine live for a new era. With a data-driven approach and the industry's largest network of experts, Freeman's insights shape exhibitions, exhibits, and events that drive audiences to action. The integrated full-service solutions leverage a 98-year legacy in event management as well as new technologies to deliver moments that matter. For more information, please visit https://www.freeman.com/.

