American Airlines to present at 2025 J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference

FORT WORTH, Texas, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) CEO Robert Isom will present at the 2025 J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference on Tuesday, March 11, at 8 a.m. CT.

A live webcast of the conference will be available at aa.com/investorrelations.

About American Airlines Group

As a leading global airline, American Airlines offers thousands of flights per day to more than 350 destinations in more than 60 countries. The airline is a founding member of the oneworld® alliance, whose members serve more than 900 destinations around the globe. Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol AAL. Learn more about what’s happening at American by visiting news.aa.com and connect with American @AmericanAir and at Facebook.com/AmericanAirlines . To Care for People on Life’s Journey®.

Investor Relations

investor.relations@aa.com

