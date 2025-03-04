Optime Care Partners with Eton Pharmaceuticals as a Specialty Pharmacy Provider for GALZIN®

ST. LOUIS, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optime Care, a nationally recognized specialty pharmacy and an AscellaHealth Company, today announces an expanded partnership with Eton Pharmaceuticals (“Eton”), an innovative pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for rare diseases. As part of this expanded collaboration, Optime Care will serve as the specialty pharmacy provider of a third product for Eton, dispensing the newly acquired GALZIN® (zinc acetate), an FDA-approved product used in the treatment of the ultra-rare metabolic condition of Wilson Disease.

“We are excited to expand our partnership with Eton and continue to support specialty patient populations through tailored programs, personalized communications and comprehensive treatment support,” says Julie Price, pharmacist in charge, Optime Care. “Our expert care teams understand the complexities of rare diseases, providing guidance at every stage to improve access to vital therapies, streamline care coordination and ensure financial assistance is available to those who need it most.”

Leveraging innovative, proprietary technology platforms and patient engagement tools, Optime Care’s expert teams, including specially trained patient care coordinators, deliver end-to-end solutions that enhance patient outcomes and improve medication adherence.

“GALZIN® is an essential therapy for patients with Wilson Disease. We look forward to partnering with Optime Care to offer comprehensive patient support through our Eton Cares program which will greatly improve therapy access and affordability, including $0 co-pay for commercially eligible patients. Optime Care has been a trusted partner, ensuring timely medication delivery and specialized care for those with complex conditions, so we are pleased to expand our partnership,” says Sean Brynjelsen.

GALZIN® is FDA-approved for the maintenance treatment of patients with Wilson Disease who have been initially treated with a chelating agent. It is estimated that less than 5,000 patients in the United States are currently being treated for Wilson Disease.

About Optime Care

Optime Care, Inc., an AscellaHealth Company, is a nationally recognized specialty pharmacy, distribution and patient management organization offering a suite of comprehensive services tailored to maximize therapeutic opportunities for the treatment of orphan and rare disorders. The executive team has partnered in the launch and management of over 40 orphan products and programs while consistently implementing the best brand services for the community. Optime Care has dual-accreditation from the Utilization Review Accreditation Commission (URAC) for compliance with specialty pharmacy and the Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC) for specialty pharmacy services that demonstrate a commitment to providing quality care and services to consumers. Visit www.ascellahealth.com

About Eton Pharmaceuticals

Eton is an innovative pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for rare diseases. The Company currently has seven commercial rare disease products: INCRELEX®, ALKINDI SPRINKLE®, GALZIN® PKU GOLIKE®, Carglumic Acid, Betaine Anhydrous, and Nitisinone. The Company has four additional product candidates in late-stage development: ET-400, ET-600, Amglidia®, and ZENEO® hydrocortisone autoinjector. For more information, please visit our website at www.etonpharma.com

About GALZIN®

INDICATION AND IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

INDICATION

Zinc acetate therapy is indicated for maintenance treatment of patients with Wilson’s disease who have been initially treated with a chelating agent.

Warning and Precautions

Copper Deficiency: Several post-marketing cases reported that zinc acetate taken over extended periods of time (i.e., months to years) may result in decreased enteral copper absorption and copper deficiency. The cases reported the following complications of copper deficiency: anemia, granulocytopenia, leukopenia, neutropenia, pancytopenia, thrombocytopenia, and myeloneuropathy.



If a patient develops signs and/or symptoms of copper deficiency during treatment with zinc acetate, interrupt zinc treatment and measure zinc, 24-hr urinary copper, and non-ceruloplasmin bound copper (NCC) levels. Consider restarting zinc acetate treatment based on periodic monitoring of 24-hr urinary copper and NCC levels.

Gastric Ulcer: There have been postmarketing reports of gastric ulcers with long-term use of zinc acetate. The cases reported the complications of anemia and gastric ulcer perforation with peritonitis. In some cases, ulcers persisted after treatment until zinc acetate was discontinued.



If a patient develops signs and/or symptoms of gastric ulcer during treatment with zinc acetate, discontinue zinc treatment. Most patients showed improvement after cessation of zinc treatment.

General : Zinc acetate is not recommended for the initial therapy of symptomatic patients because of the delay required for zinc-induced increase in enterocytic metallothionein and blockade of copper uptake. Symptomatic patients should be treated initially, using chelating agents. During initial therapy, neurological deterioration may occur as stores of copper are mobilized. Once initial therapy has been completed, and the patient is clinically stable, maintenance treatment with zinc acetate can be considered, but patients may be continued on initial therapy as clinically indicated.

: Zinc acetate is not recommended for the initial therapy of symptomatic patients because of the delay required for zinc-induced increase in enterocytic metallothionein and blockade of copper uptake. Symptomatic patients should be treated initially, using chelating agents. During initial therapy, neurological deterioration may occur as stores of copper are mobilized. Once initial therapy has been completed, and the patient is clinically stable, maintenance treatment with zinc acetate can be considered, but patients may be continued on initial therapy as clinically indicated. Information for Patients : Patients should take GALZIN ® on an empty stomach, at least one hour before or two to three hours after meals. Capsules should be swallowed whole, not opened or chewed. In the rare event of gastric intolerance of zinc, generally occurring with the morning dose, this dose may be taken between breakfast and lunch. Patients must be clinically monitored to determine the adequacy of zinc acetate therapy. Since strict adherence to the zinc regimen is essential for optimal control of copper distribution and metabolism, the physician must reinforce the need for compliance at each contact with the patient.

: Patients should take GALZIN on an empty stomach, at least one hour before or two to three hours after meals. Capsules should be swallowed whole, not opened or chewed. In the rare event of gastric intolerance of zinc, generally occurring with the morning dose, this dose may be taken between breakfast and lunch. Patients must be clinically monitored to determine the adequacy of zinc acetate therapy. Since strict adherence to the zinc regimen is essential for optimal control of copper distribution and metabolism, the physician must reinforce the need for compliance at each contact with the patient. Monitoring Patients: Patients should be monitored primarily by assessment of existing signs and symptoms of Wilson’s disease and 24-hour urine copper. Neuropsychiatric evaluations including speech as well as liver function tests including bilirubin and aminotransferases, should be done as appropriate.



Adverse Reactions

The following adverse reactions associated with the use of zinc acetate were identified from postmarketing reports. Because these reactions were reported voluntarily from a population of uncertain size, it is not possible to reliably estimate their frequency or establish a causal relationship to drug exposure.

Gastrointestinal disorders: gastric irritation

Investigations: elevations of serum alkaline phosphatase, amylase, and lipase lasting from weeks to months suggesting pancreatitis; the levels usually return to high normal within the first one or two years of zinc therapy.

Please see Full Prescribing Information for more information.

Please see Patient Referral Form for GALZIN®.

Media: Caroline Chambers CPR Communications cchambers@cpronline.com 201.641.1911 x 21

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.