H.H.C. Group Highlights Flat-Fee Approach to Dialysis Claim Review, Unveils Cost-Saving Case Study for March Kidney Month

ROCKVILLE, Md., March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recognizing March as National Kidney Month, H.H.C. Group (H.H.C.), the leader in reducing healthcare costs by providing high-quality cost containment using claim negotiation, repricing and independent review solutions, proudly announces a groundbreaking case study that underscores the value of its innovative flat-fee approach to dialysis claim review. The study demonstrates how HHC’s reference-based pricing (RBP) model enabled a healthcare plan to achieve an impressive 90.1% savings on a high-cost End-Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) dialysis claim—delivering over $750K in net savings.

“H.H.C. Group’s flat-fee approach eliminates unnecessary costs, ensuring more savings go directly to payors rather than intermediaries,” says Bruce D. Roffé, P.D., M.S., H.I.A., President and CEO, H.H.C. “Compared to competitors charging 10-15% of gross savings, our model saved this client an additional $56,322 to $109,833—money that belongs in the hands of payors.”

The case study examined a 56-year-old male patient whose dialysis treatments resulted in provider-billed charges of $833,054.41. Through Medicare-based repricing and a fixed rate of $300 per treatment, the claim was reduced to $39,329.62, with a total treatment cost of $43,200—resulting in $750,524.79 in net savings for the payor.

H.H.C.’s flat-fee structure offers significant financial advantages over percentage-based pricing models:

H.H.C. Group’s charge: $50,700 for 169 treatments

$50,700 for 169 treatments Competitor A (10% of gross savings): $107,022

$107,022 Competitor B (15% of gross savings): $160,533



With over 550,000 U.S. patients requiring dialysis each year, ESRD treatment remains a major financial burden. March Kidney Month underscores the urgent need for cost-effective solutions like H.H.C.’s RBP model, which helps payors control expenses while protecting patients from balance billing.

“These results exemplify our unwavering commitment to transforming healthcare cost management. Our innovative flat-fee model ensures that savings directly benefit payors while enhancing patient care, paving the way for a more sustainable, equitable healthcare system,” adds Roffé.

About H.H.C. Group

Dedicated to significantly reducing medical claims costs through claim negotiation, repricing and independent medical review, H.H.C. Group is a national healthcare cost-containment leader serving self-funded healthcare payors, TPAS, stop-loss carriers/captives, unions and insurers. Serving the Group Health, Workers Compensation and Auto-Health markets, H.H.C. Group delivers timely, customizable solutions and proven savings. Committed to integrity and compliance, URAC-accredited H.H.C. Group stands out as a trusted partner for reducing healthcare costs and ensuring quality outcomes.

https://www.hhcgroup.com

Media:

Brittany Tedesco

CPR Marketing

btedesco@cpronline.com

201-641-1911x14

