Toby K. Davis Introduces a Tale of Magic and Self-Discovery at the London Book Fair 2025

"The Ever Part of Always: Keely Tucker's First Adventure" "The Ever Part of Always: Keely Tucker's First Adventure (Chinese Edition)" "La Parte Eternamente Eterna-La primera aventura de Keely Tucker" "La Partie Éternelle du Toujours - La Première Aventure de Keely Tucker"

A heartwarming adventure that inspires young readers to embrace courage, imagination, and the power within.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Young readers and fantasy lovers are in for a treat as author Toby K. Davis brings her enchanting children’s novel, “The Ever Part of Always: Keely Tucker's First Adventure," to the London Book Fair 2025 . Featured as part of The Maple Staple’s exclusive collection, the novel will be showcased at Booth 6G40 at Olympia London from March 11–13.A captivating tale of resilience, imagination, and self-discovery, “The Ever Part of Always: Keely Tucker's First Adventure" follows ten-year-old Keely Rosalie Tucker as she navigates loss, bullying, and the boundless power of belief. When she inherits her late grandmother’s horse, Mariah, Keely discovers he can talk—leading her on an extraordinary adventure to a hidden valley beyond rainbows and over the moon. Along the way, she must face mythical creatures, overcome her fears, and find the courage to rescue a friend in need. More than a fantasy, the novel delivers a heartfelt message about perseverance, confidence, and the magic within.Toby K. Davis, a writer, businesswoman, and educator, has spent years traveling the world with her diplomat husband. Drawing from her global experiences, she crafts stories that inspire young readers to dream big and embrace life’s challenges. She currently resides in Arlington, Virginia, with her husband, Rob.As part of the London Book Fair 2025, “The Ever Part of Always: Keely Tucker's First Adventure" delivers a captivating reading experience filled with adventure, heart, and a touch of magic. Visitors can explore this must-read title at The Maple Staple’s Booth 6G40 and delve into a story that celebrates the power of imagination.For readers eager to learn more about Toby K. Davis and her journey as an author, a feature article on her work is available in The Maple Staple Magazine’s 6th issue on pages 50-51. Access it online at https://themaplestaple.com/the-maplestaple-magazine-issue-6/ . For more about Toby K. Davis and her books, visit https://tobykdavisbooks.com/ About Bookside Press Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.