Royal College of Physicians marks world obesity day by calling on the government to bring forward its prevention plan

On world obesity day, the Royal College of Physicians (RCP) has reiterated its commitment to advancing the health and wellbeing of those affected by overweight and obesity, calling for the government to bring forward its proposed five-point prevention plan.

Dr Kath McCullough, special adviser on obesity said: “Obesity is one of the most significant public health challenges facing our NHS, driving preventable illness, increasing demand, and exacerbating health inequalities across the UK.

“With almost three quarters of adults aged 45-74 overweight or living with obesity and one in four children classified as living with obesity by the time they leave primary school, now is the time to act to avoid further ill-health.

“Too many people living with obesity still face stigma instead of support. Obesity is shaped by complex factors, including genetics, environment, and social determinants of health.

“We urge the government to take decisive action on prevention through its health mission delivery board, with a specific obesity workstream. This should include a focus on the expansion of weight management services and specialist care and implementing policies that create healthier food environments. Government said earlier this year that it would produce a five-point plan for prevention – it must now bring that forward, with actions on obesity.

“On world obesity day, we stand with healthcare professionals, researchers, and those living with obesity in calling to move beyond blame and prevent obesity by making it easier for people to make healthy choices and ensure that those living with obesity have access to the care and support they need.”