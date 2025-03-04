Submit Release
Griggs County Clerk of Court Temporary Office Closure

Foster County clerk of court will temporarily be handling assistance for Griggs County clerk of court. If patrons need immediate assistance, please call 701-652-1001 or email dkoepplin@nd.gov.

