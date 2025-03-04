NUJ urges fair journalists' pay award following the announcement of £100m Reach plc operating profits

The NUJ has urged Reach plc to fairly remunerate journalists at the company following its announcement of £102.3m in operating profits achieved in 2024.

The publisher of titles across the UK and Ireland including The Mirror, Express, Irish Star and Manchester Evening News published its Full Year results today recording a 6% increase in profits on the previous year. Jim Mullen, Reach CEO, recognised successes achieved as impressive, stating the company had been anticipating results “ahead of market expectations for the year” and had achieved these.

The NUJ welcomes recognition in Mullen’s message to journalists that results achieved are through the “expertise, strength and resilience from the team”. With pay talks now underway, journalists at the company should receive a pay offer that fairly reflects their invaluable role in contributing to the company’s success.

Reach figures reveal that although print revenue last year was down 7% on 2023 results, increases including in digital advertising where yields grew by 19% were achieved. It is crucial this year's pay award allows for the retention of the skilled and talented journalists at the company.

Chris Morley, Reach NUJ Group Chapel national coordinator, said: