Findings for Recovery of $1,360.25 Issued Against Former Eagle Joint Fire District Fiscal Clerks over Late Fees

COLUMBUS — Findings for recovery totaling $1,360.25 were issued Tuesday against two former fiscal clerks for the Eagle Joint Fire District in Trumbull County over fees and penalties paid as a result of the late remittance of payroll withholdings.

The findings against Teena Wylie and John Morris were included in an audit of the fire district’s finances from Jan. 1, 2022, through Dec. 31, 2023.

The full report is available online at ohioauditor.gov/auditsearch/search.aspx.

The finding for recovery against Wylie included late fees of $1,195.93 paid to the Internal Revenue Service and $136.53 to the Ohio Public Employees Retirement System. The finding against Morris included late fees of $16.41 to the IRS and $11.38 to OPERS.

“Paying late fees and penalties that could have been avoided by remitting withholdings on time does not qualify as expenditure of funds for a public purpose,” auditors noted.

Wylie and Morris and their bonding companies are jointly and severally liable for the totals.

