Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau Urges Citizens to Beware of Fraudulent SMS Messages

MACAU, March 4 - Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau has recently received reports from citizens about receiving fraudulent text messages claiming to be from the Bureau, which are used to lure people into providing their credit card information under the guise of a lottery event. The Post and Telecommunications Bureau clarifies that it has not organized any lottery events and urges citizens to remain vigilant and always enhance their awareness of fraud prevention.

If citizens suspect that they have encountered a scam, they can call the Macao Judiciary Police Anti-Fraud Inquiry Hotline at 8800 7777 or the emergency hotline at 993 for assistance.