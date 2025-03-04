Macao University of Tourism holds Career Day with over 1,300 job vacancies and alumni career sharing session

MACAU, March 4 - Macao University of Tourism (UTM) held 2025 Career Day on 4 March at UTM Taipa Campus. A total of 65 organisations (including 3 from Guangdong and 2 from HongKong) from various sectors set booths and provided over 1,300 full-time and internship job vacancies with job details and employment information in Macao and the Greater Bay Area, as well as the latest trend in the job market to UTM graduating students. The Career Day aimed to provide a direct communication platform among students and employers, and to better prepare graduating students for successful job application later.

During the event, exhibiting representatives introduced career prospects and positions available. On-site interviews were also arranged and received overwhelming responses from the students. On the same day, an “Alumni Career Sharing Session” was held, inviting two alumni as guest speakers—Mr. Frank Ng, Director of Revenue Strategy at JW Marriott Hotel & The Ritz Carlton Macau, and Mr. Joseph Kim, former Director of Welcome at W Macau - Studio City. The two alumni shared in-depth their personal career journeys, discussing the growth trajectory from being newcomers in the workplace to reaching management levels, as well as analysing the key challenges and breakthrough opportunities they faced along the way. They also provided insights into industry trends and practical advice for graduating students, helping them smoothly transition from campus life to the professional world.

According to the latest Follow-up Survey on Employment and Advancement of 2023/2024 Graduates, the monthly median salary of local full-time postgraduate programme graduate respondents was MOP17,000, while the monthly median salary for local full-time bachelor’s degree programme graduate respondents was MOP15,560. Graduates are not only entering the hotel and the tourism sectors but also finding opportunities in industries such as catering, trade, wholesale and retail sector, public administration, MICE, banking, finance and insurance sector, etc.

65 participating exhibitors included (in company’s alphabetical order): 369 Co-op Town, AES Group, AIA Group Limited, Air Macau, Artyzen Grand Lapa Macau & Grand Coloane Resort, AXA China Region Insurance Company (Bermuda) Limited, Banco Delta Asia S.A., Banco Nacional Ultramarino S.A, BOC Macau, Centaline (Macau) Property Agency Limited, Crowne Plaza Macau, DFI Retail Group, EF Education First, EvolutionHR Consultancy Limited, FB Group Enterprises Management Company Limited, Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Galaxy Entertainment Group, Grand Emperor Entertainment & Hotel (Macau) Limited, Grand Hyatt Macau, Hermès Asia Pacific Limited, Hotel Lisboa, Jardine Restaurant Group, JC Human Resources, JW Marriott Hotel Macau & The Ritz-Carlton, Macau, L'Arc Macau, Lisboeta Macau, Louis Vuitton Macau Co. Ltd, Macau Fisherman's Wharf International Investment Limited, Macau International Airport Company Limited (CAM), Macau Pass Travel Agency Limited, Mandarin Oriental, Macau, Mandarin Oriental, Guangzhou, Manulife (International) Limited, Melco Resorts & Entertainment, Menzies Macau Airport Services Ltd., MGM, Miss Beauty Group, MSS Recruitment, hello-jobs.com, Nam Kwong (Group) Company Limited, New Yaohan, OCBC Bank (Macau) Limited, Pier 16 Management Limited, Prudential Hong Kong Limited (Macau Branch), Regency Art Hotel, RLG Macau Limited, Sa Sa Cosmetic Company Limited, Sands China Limited, Shun Tak Holdings (Macau) Limited, Sino Hotels and The Fullerton Ocean Park Hotel Hong Kong, SJM Resorts, S.A., Social Security Fund, Sociedade do Metro Ligeiro de Macau, S.A., Starbucks (Macau), Starlong Mice Service Co.Ltd., TalentGroup Asia Limited, The Mumian Hotel, The Nuance Group (Macau) Ltd., Uniqlo, W Macau – Studio City, Wynn Resorts (Macau) Limited, Zhonghao Duty Free Products (Macau) Ltd., Zhongshan Hot Spring Resort.