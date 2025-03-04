New Horizon Tree Service Expands with New Nashville Location to Meet Growing Demand

Nashville, Tennessee, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



New Horizon Tree Service, Middle Tennessee's premier tree care provider since 1989, proudly announces the grand opening of its new Nashville location at 1605 County Hospital Road, Nashville, TN 37218. This strategic expansion enables the family-owned tree company to serve Nashville residents while maintaining operations at their original headquarters in Goodlettsville.

The expansion comes in response to increasing service requests throughout the Greater Nashville area and represents a significant milestone in the company's 35-year history. New Horizon Tree Service will continue providing their comprehensive range of professional tree care services, including tree removal, trimming, pruning, and stump grinding, with the same commitment to quality that has earned them a stellar 4.7-star rating across more than 110 customer reviews.

"Opening our new Nashville location allows us to respond even more quickly to our growing customer base within the city," said Troy Zanko, owner of New Horizon Tree Service. "While we've proudly served Nashville residents from our Goodlettsville headquarters for decades, this second location gives us the opportunity to provide faster response times, especially for emergency tree services following severe weather events. Our roots remain firmly planted in Goodlettsville, but we're excited to branch out and become an even more integral part of Nashville's community."

The new facility enhances the company's operational capabilities, featuring additional equipment storage, an expanded fleet of service vehicles, and a dedicated customer service center. These improvements enable New Horizon to dispatch crews more efficiently throughout their service area, which includes Nashville, Franklin, Hendersonville, Goodlettsville, Brentwood, and Gallatin.

With the Nashville expansion, New Horizon Tree Service has also added several ISA Certified Tree Workers to their team, reinforcing their commitment to professional excellence and industry-leading practices. This growing team of specialists brings decades of combined experience to every job, whether it is routine maintenance or emergency response.

"Our expansion isn't just about a new address—it's about enhancing our capacity to deliver exceptional service," Zanko explained. "We've invested in both our physical presence and our human resources because we understand the unique tree care challenges property owners face in Middle Tennessee. From urban settings with space constraints to rural properties with extensive tree coverage, our team has the expertise and equipment to handle all situations safely and effectively."

The Nashville location will offer the same comprehensive services as the Goodlettsville headquarters. Residents and businesses throughout Nashville can access their expert tree removal services, which safely eliminate hazardous or unwanted trees while protecting surrounding property and landscapes.

Their professional tree trimming and pruning services enhance property aesthetics, promote healthy growth, and mitigate risks from dead or damaged limbs that could become hazards during severe weather. The company's complete stump removal and grinding services eliminate unsightly remnants after tree removal, preparing areas for future landscaping or construction projects.

Additionally, their 24-hour emergency response team stands ready to address storm damage and hazardous situations requiring immediate attention, a crucial service during Middle Tennessee's unpredictable weather patterns.

To commemorate the Nashville expansion, New Horizon Tree Service is offering free property assessments to new customers throughout March and April. These consultations include professional recommendations for tree health, safety concerns, and aesthetic improvements.

"Trees are living investments that enhance property value, provide shade, and contribute to our community's natural beauty," added Zanko. "Our expansion into Nashville allows us to help more property owners protect and maximize these valuable assets. Whether it's maintaining healthy trees or safely removing hazardous ones, we approach each job with the same level of care we would on our own properties."

The company's growth reflects the increasing awareness among property owners about the importance of professional tree care, both for aesthetic reasons and for protecting structures from potential damage during Tennessee's storm seasons.

For more information about New Horizon Tree Service or to schedule a service appointment at either location, please contact: New Horizon Tree Service at their Nashville Location: 1605 County Hospital Rd, Nashville, TN 37218 via Phone: (615) 260-5303 or Email: info@nutsabouttrees.com.

Founded in 1989, New Horizon Tree Service is a family-owned and operated tree care company serving Nashville, Franklin, Hendersonville, Goodlettsville, Brentwood, Gallatin, and surrounding areas throughout Middle Tennessee. With over 35 years of experience, the company specializes in comprehensive tree maintenance, removal, and emergency services for both residential and commercial properties. Their team of certified professionals is committed to enhancing property safety and aesthetics through expert tree care, earning them a reputation as one of the region's most trusted tree service providers.

