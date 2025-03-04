Federman & Sherwood Investigates Reading Cooperative Bank for Data Breach

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla., March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Federman & Sherwood has initiated an investigation into Reading Cooperative Bank (“RCB”) with respect to their recent data breach. Reading Cooperative Bank has experienced a security incident stemming from a phishing attack. An employee of the Massachusetts-based bank inadvertently clicked on a phishing email from a known sender within the banking industry, potentially compromising personal information. According to a report submitted to the Massachusetts Office of Consumer Affairs and Business Regulation, the Reading Cooperative Bank data breach exposed Social Security numbers, medical records, financial account information, driver's licenses, and credit/debit card numbers.

