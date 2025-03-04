Konica Minolta’s Laura Blackmer Named to CRN’s 2025 Channel Chiefs List

Ramsey, NJ, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) today announced CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Laura Blackmer to the prestigious 2025 CRN® Channel Chiefs list, which recognizes the IT vendor and distribution executives who are driving strategy and setting the channel agenda for their companies.

“Our dealers inspire me every day by their willingness to take on new challenges to meet their goals through digital diversification, which will help them grow their businesses for years to come,” said Laura Blackmer, President, Dealer Sales, Konica Minolta. “I am extremely proud to receive this honor from CRN, and grateful to all our channel partners for their support of our business.”

Blackmer joined Konica Minolta’s executive team in December 2017 as Senior Vice President, Dealer Sales, and in 2022 was promoted to President, Dealer Sales. She is responsible for the sales and management of the company’s extensive dealer network that represents and sells its award-winning products and managed IT Services. Her notable experience includes various roles in both sales and executive leadership within the technology industry. This honor represents Blackmer’s fifth time as a CRN Channel Chief, and she is a six-time honoree of CRN’s Women of the Channel list.

“We are always so pleased to see Laura recognized for her unwavering dedication to the success of our dealer channel,” said Sam Errigo, President and CEO, Konica Minolta “She is an extraordinary leader whose commitment to creating innovative programs that inspire dealers makes a tremendous impact. She listens to their needs in order to guide them in the right direction, providing the tools they need to drive sales growth. Congratulations to Laura for once again earning this industry accolade.”

The Channel Chiefs list, released annually by CRN, showcases the top leaders throughout the IT channel ecosystem who work tirelessly to ensure mutual success with their partners and customers.

“This year’s honorees exemplify dedication, innovation and leadership that supports solution provider success and fosters growth across the channel,” said Jennifer Follett, Vice President, U.S. Content, and Executive Editor, CRN, at The Channel Company. “Each of these exceptional leaders has made a lasting channel impact by championing partnerships and designing creative strategies that get results. They’ve set a high bar in the channel, and we’re thrilled to recognize their standout achievements.”

CRN’s 2025 Channel Chiefs list can be viewed online at CRN.com.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.'s (Konica Minolta) journey started more than 150 years ago, with a vision to see and do things differently. The company partners with clients to Give Shape to Ideas by supporting their digital transformation through its expansive Intelligent Connected Workplace portfolio. Its business technology offerings include IT Services, intelligent information management, video security solutions and managed print services, as well as office technology and industrial and commercial print solutions. 2025 marks Konica Minolta’s 20th anniversary in production print, for which it celebrates "20 Years of Excellence, Innovation and Impact,” and continues to lead the way in digital commercial printing. This year also commemorates 20 years of Konica Minolta’s bizhub brand. Over the past two decades, the bizhub series has revolutionized office technology and redefined how businesses operate. It has continuously evolved to meet the needs of modern workplaces, fueled by advances in technology and a commitment to innovation. Konica Minolta is proud to be ranked on the Forbes 2025 America's Best Large Employers list, included on CRN’s MSP 500 list numerous times; recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for eighteen consecutive years and presented with Keypoint Intelligence’s BLI 2025 and 2021 A3 Line of The Year and BLI 2021-2023 Most Color Consistent A3 Brand Awards for its bizhub One i-Series. For more information, please visit Konica Minolta online and follow it on Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world’s top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers, and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com.

