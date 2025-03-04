Wang & Lee pays Crypto Dividends to Destroy Dishonest Naked Short Sellers and Protect Shareholders 

Hong Kong, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wang & Lee Group (NASDAQ: WLGS) today announced a groundbreaking milestone, Makes Legendary History as first Hong Kong Company to distribute shareholder dividends using cryptocurrency mined exclusively through its solar battery crypto farms. This bold initiative underscores the company’s leadership in merging renewable energy solutions with cutting-edge blockchain technology, setting a new standard for sustainable corporate practices.

A Visionary Leap Toward Sustainability

Wang & Lee Group’s dividend payment leverages cryptocurrency mined via its proprietary solar battery crypto farms, which harness excess clean energy generated during peak production hours. By converting unused solar power into digital assets, the company ensures its crypto-mining operations leave a minimal carbon footprint—a direct response to growing environmental concerns around traditional cryptocurrency mining.

CEO Statement: Leading with Purpose

Mr. Ho, CEO of Wang & Lee Group, stated, “Today marks a transformative moment for our shareholders and the broader financial ecosystem. By integrating our solar energy infrastructure with blockchain innovation, we’re redefining what it means to deliver value responsibly. This isn’t just about profitability—it’s about pioneering a future where sustainability and shareholder returns go hand in hand where renewable energy meets blockchain innovation. Having successfully locked down the US$100 million deal in crypto mining, we foresee the company will be profitable and we would like to reward our shareholders in the form of cryptocurrency by way of dividends payout. In an unprecedented move in allowing shareholders to use crypto dividends within our ecosystem or to cash out for fiat, we’re fostering loyalty and accelerating the adoption of sustainable technologies. After extensive board discussions, in order to protect our shareholders’ voting rights and interests, we decided to use crypto dividends to reveal naked short sellers looking to profit out of illegally selling fake shares. In the verification process, shareholders who have bought fake shares from naked short sellers will not be entitled to their crypto dividend. Crypto and share count can easily reveal who are genuine or fake shareholders. On a quest to hunt down dishonest brokers, we are considering engaging Shareintel to track and count naked shorts.”

How It Works

Dedicated Energy Utilization: Energy is in on-site, high-efficiency cryptocurrency mining rigs. Solar Energy Generation: The company’s solar farms produce clean energy, powering local communities and village homes in the New Territories in Hong Kong. Dividend Conversion: Mined cryptocurrency (e.g., Bitcoin) is securely distributed to shareholders via a regulated digital wallet platform, offering transparency and reduced transaction costs.



Benefits for Shareholders

Eco-Conscious Returns : Dividends align with ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) principles, appealing to ethically driven investors.

: Dividends align with ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) principles, appealing to ethically driven investors. Blockchain Efficiency : Instantaneous, secure transactions with verifiable blockchain records of payment to shareholders.

: Instantaneous, secure transactions with verifiable blockchain records of payment to shareholders. Future-Forward Value: Participation in the growing digital asset economy.



Shareholders will receive cryptocurrency dividends generated by the solar farm’s mining operations, which can be utilized in three ways:

- Convert to Fiat Currency: Sold via partnered exchanges for traditional cash.

- Reinvest in Expansion: Purchase additional crypto-mining farms or services directly from Wang & Lee.

- Ecosystem Engagement: Redeem within Wang & Lee’s growing ecosystem for future products, including lithium ion batteries, artificial intelligence (AI) smart home devices, solar panels and other green energy solutions.

About Wang & Lee Group

Wang & Lee Group is a Hong Kong-listed leader in renewable energy infrastructure and blockchain solutions. With a mission to accelerate the global transition to sustainable technologies, the company operates solar farms across Asia and invests in disruptive innovations that bridge ecological and economic progress.

For media inquiries, contact:

WANG & LEE GROUP, Inc.

Website: https://www.wangnleegroup.com/

Email: ir@wangleegroup.com

This press release contains forward-looking statements subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially.

